NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Says Govt Committed to Fast-Tracking Dongo Kundu SEZ

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expediting the operationalization of the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mombasa, citing its potential to boost Kenya’s GDP and create jobs.

Speaking on Thursday, Kindiki acknowledged that the project has faced delays due to legal, policy and operational challenges but assured that the government is taking decisive steps to resolve these hurdles.

“We are doing everything possible to unlock these barriers and fast-track the process. The operationalization of Dongo Kundu, alongside other SEZs, is a game-changer for economic transformation,” he said during an inter-ministerial and agency review meeting on the project.

He emphasized the critical role of SEZs in driving sustainable economic growth, describing them as the “golden key” to revitalizing value chains and attracting investment.

The Dongo Kundu SEZ, spanning approximately 3,000 acres near the Port of Mombasa in Likoni, is designed to promote export-oriented manufacturing and foreign investment through strategic infrastructure and policy incentives.

Once operational, the zone is expected to spur value-added production, generate thousands of jobs, and position Kenya as a regional trade and industrial hub.

