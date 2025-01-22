Connect with us

President William Ruto (centre) and his Deputy Kithure Kindiki (left) with other leaders during a tour of Western Kenya on January 22, 2025. /X.

Kindiki Reaffirms Kenya Kwanza’s Economic Agenda, Dismisses Critics

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the Kenya Kwanza administration is focused on economic transformation, dismissing detractors who, he says, are trying to derail the government’s progress.

Speaking during a three-day tour of Western Kenya alongside President William Ruto, Kindiki expressed confidence that government efforts in infrastructure, agriculture, and social services would drive economic growth and improve livelihoods.

“That’s why you see the President launching these development projects—because they will help farmers earn more from their produce. This is the essence of the bottom-up economic agenda, and the government is scaling up its efforts,” he said.

He emphasized that the administration is prioritizing infrastructure development to enhance efficiency in key sectors, particularly agriculture, which remains central to the government’s economic model.

“We are strengthening value chains in agriculture, livestock, the blue economy, and fisheries. The government is investing in infrastructure to support these sectors, ensuring they generate income for the majority of Kenyans,” he stated.

Kindiki also underscored the government’s commitment to improving healthcare and education, saying, “We are investing in healthcare to protect livelihoods and prevent poverty due to medical costs. In education, we are ensuring every child has access to quality learning opportunities.”

Amid ongoing political divisions, Kindiki dismissed critics of the administration, saying their attempts to disrupt government plans would not succeed. He emphasized that Kenya Kwanza remains focused on its development agenda, undeterred by political distractions.

“We will not be derailed by individuals who thrive on division and negativity. This government is committed to working for all Kenyans, ensuring prosperity and inclusivity,” he asserted.

