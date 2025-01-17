Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki reaffirms govt’s commitment to equitable development

Kindiki emphasized the importance of consultations between the government and citizens to ensure the successful implementation of development initiatives.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that every part of the country benefits from ongoing and upcoming development projects.

Speaking on Friday during a meeting with 1,500 residents from Embu County at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, Kindiki emphasized inclusivity in the implementation of key projects across the nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We want to ensure that no part of the country is left behind,” Kindiki stated. “Leadership is not about favoring one group over another; it is about carrying everyone along.”

The Deputy President emphasized the importance of consultations between the government and citizens to ensure the successful implementation of development initiatives.

He encouraged residents of Embu County to actively identify priority projects and monitor their progress.

Addressing the nature of his meeting with Embu residents, Kindiki clarified that the discussions focused solely on development priorities rather than political matters.

Going forward Kindiki stated that he plans to hold similar talks with leaders and citizens from across the country to discuss development matters and other issues affecting them.

“It will be the height of political irresponsibility to call you and start discussing politics when we have so many other important matters to discuss,” he said.“

“We will not allow ourselves to be dragged into early political campaigns by those keen on politicking.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

SH48.8bn school capitation funds to be released next week: Mbadi

Mbadi stated that the delay in releasing the funds to schools before opening last week was due to debt servicing by the government.

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tasks CS Kagwe with prioritizing fertilizer distribution

The President further urged Kagwe to ensure the release of tea exports stuck at the port of Mombasa.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kihika says she is well and on maternity leave after public concern over absence

There was a similar long silence in 2023 with people on social media claiming she was critically ill and under treatment abroad.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Schools urged to implement infection control protocols as Mpox cases rise to 33

PS Muthoni emphasized the need for frequent handwashing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o seeks CJ Koome’s intervention in Baby Pendo’s murder trial after third adjournment

Nyong'o said the reasons given for the recent aborted plea takings of 12 police officers implicated are not convincing.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Baby-killer case, police brutality and the long wait for Kenyan justice

After each postponement or small development, the couple are swamped with calls.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki sustains quest to consolidate Mt Kenya voting bloc

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hit the ground running to consolidate the Mt Kenya voting bloc with a meeting...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KEWOPA launches ‘Komesha Dhuluma’ campaign to tackle GBV, femicide

All female lawmakers are expected to spearhead the movement in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

3 hours ago