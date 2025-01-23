Kindiki rallies for support of broad-based government in meeting with Taita Taveta residents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the critical issues affecting the country urging Kenyans to rally behind the broad-based government agenda.

Speaking during a meeting with Taita Taveta residents Thursday, the Deputy President emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in achieving national development goals.

“This is a broad-based government. We are now one team—Team Kenya. Let us all support the broad-based agenda,” said Kindiki on Thursday.

Kindiki praised the partnership between President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, emphasizing their shared goal of serving all Kenyans equally, irrespective of their voting choices in past elections.

“We have agreed that political competition is over and there’s now a government in place to serve all Kenyans,” he stated.

Reflecting on the government’s achievements, the Deputy President noted that significant strides have been made towards stabilizing the nation’s economy within two years of assuming office.

He drew comparisons to previous administrations, noting that while past leaders took five years to address fiscal challenges, President Ruto’s administration had achieved stabilization within a shorter period.

Kindiki noted that since assuming office, the President prioritized correcting macroeconomic issues that was affecting the country.

“Former President Mwai Kibaki took five years to sort out economic issues when he took over from Moi administration, former President Uhuru also took five years to do the same after Kibaki, but it has taken President Ruto only two years to stabilise the economy,” he stated.

Kindiki reiterated the government’s focus on revitalizing critical value chains such as agriculture, livestock, fishing, and the blue economy to boost incomes and create jobs.

He also addressed concerns about Kenyan workers abroad, clarifying that sending workers overseas is part of a broader strategy to enhance skills and investments.

“It’s not true we are expatriating our workers rather we are sending them out to work, invest back here and come home when they are willing to do so,” he said.

Deputy President Kindiki reiterated the need for collective action and urged residents to support the government’s development agenda.

“Let us all work together to take Taita Taveta forward. This government is here to serve everyone equally,” he said.

Commenting on the meeting with Taita Taveta residents, Kindiki stated that the engagement demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing pressing issues in the region.

Kindiki insisted that the meeting—which was not political but developmental—aimed to assess the implementation of the County Economic Charter.

Key issues identified during the review included revenue sharing from Tsavo National Park, human-wildlife conflict, land disputes, and equitable sharing of income from local mineral resources.

“A number of these issues were previously put together into a County Economic Charter. Issues on sharing of revenue from Tsavo national park, human-wildlife conflict, land issues and sharing of income from local mineral resources,” the DP said.

“All these issues are captured in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto which we are implementing.”

The Deputy President confirmed that similar follow-up meetings would be held in other counties to ensure that development initiatives remain on track across the country.