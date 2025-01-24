Connect with us

DP Kithure Kindiki speaks during a consultative meeting with Kajiado leaders on January 24, 2025.

Kindiki Defends Ruto’s Leadership, Emphasizes Transformative Decisions Over Popularity

He recalled that despite Kibaki’s landslide victory in 2002, his bold decisions during his first term were met with significant opposition, making him one of the most unpopular leaders at the time.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24—President Kithure Kindiki has strongly defended President William Ruto’s leadership amidst growing public criticism, asserting that the President is prioritizing “transformative leadership over populism.”

Speaking on the ongoing debate regarding the President’s governance approach, Kindiki emphasized the difference between a leader and a politician, stating that President Ruto has chosen a path of “bold, transformative” decision-making for the country’s long-term benefit, even at the cost of temporary unpopularity.

“There is a difference between a leader and a politician. President Ruto has chosen to be a leader,” Kindiki said. “Leadership is about taking bold decisions for the sake of the country and the people you are leading. Some of these decisions may not be popular.”

Kindiki pointed to the late former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration as an example of how transformative leadership often faces initial resistance from the public. He recalled that despite Kibaki’s landslide victory in 2002, his bold decisions during his first term were met with significant opposition, making him one of the most unpopular leaders at the time.

“To understand how unpopular Kibaki was, he was appointed in 2002 with a landslide unanimous vote. Three years later in 2005, he was the most unpopular President on earth,” he stated. “He tried to bring a referendum but failed, and he had to dissolve the Cabinet in the same year. However, by the time Kibaki was serving his second term, people were saying, ‘we wish Kibaki could stay for another term.’”

The Deputy President reiterated that while transformative leaders must listen to public concerns, they should not always conform to populist demands, as crucial decisions that drive national progress are often unpopular initially.

“People are created with some gaps, and those gaps are filled through leadership at every level—whether at home, in a company, or in a constituency. So yes, listen to the ground, but you don’t have to agree all the time. Transformative programs and decisions are not popular,” he said.

Kindiki argued that President Ruto’s administration is laying the groundwork for long-term economic recovery and stability, much like Kibaki did when he inherited a struggling economy. He expressed confidence that, although the current measures may be unpopular, their impact will eventually win public approval.

“Popularity will follow you if you take bold decisions. There may be temporary challenges, but when the people see the impact of the transformation, they will agree with you,” Kindiki added.

President Ruto has faced criticism over his leadership style, rising living costs, and tax hikes, among other grievances.

