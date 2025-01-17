Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kihika says she is well and on maternity leave after public concern over absence

There was a similar long silence in 2023 with people on social media claiming she was critically ill and under treatment abroad.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 17 – Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has reassured Kenyans that she is well and away on maternity leave.

Her statement follows concerns by the public over her absence at county events for a prolonged period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The last time the vibrant Governor was seen in public was in Early November last year during the graduation of more than 4000 students from different Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVETs) in Nakuru.

There was a similar long silence in 2023 with people on social media claiming she was critically ill and under treatment abroad.

Others claimed that she was preparing her retirement home in the United States of America.

In her statement, Governor Kihika indicated that she would be resuming her official duties after her maternity leave in a few weeks.

“Following numerous calls that I have received regarding my absence, as an elected Governor of Nakuru County, i want to assure the people that I am well and currently on maternity leave,” she said.

She thanked the people for their concern and maintained that service delivery in the county was proceeding as envisaged under the guidance of her deputy, David Kones.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Schools urged to implement infection control protocols as Mpox cases rise to 33

PS Muthoni emphasized the need for frequent handwashing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

13 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o seeks CJ Koome’s intervention in Baby Pendo’s murder trial after third adjournment

Nyong'o said the reasons given for the recent aborted plea takings of 12 police officers implicated are not convincing.

38 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Baby-killer case, police brutality and the long wait for Kenyan justice

After each postponement or small development, the couple are swamped with calls.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki sustains quest to consolidate Mt Kenya voting bloc

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hit the ground running to consolidate the Mt Kenya voting bloc with a meeting...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KEWOPA launches ‘Komesha Dhuluma’ campaign to tackle GBV, femicide

All female lawmakers are expected to spearhead the movement in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NBA to go after unregistered GMO handlers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – National Biosafety Authority says it will crack the whip on institutions dealing with research on genetically modified organisms (GMOs)...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kagwe, Kabogo, Kinyanjui sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries after MPs approval

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui and William Kabogo have been sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries after receiving National Assembly approval....

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi hosts China’s new Ambassador Guo Haiyan

The duo considered avenues to further deepen consultations between the two nations in key sectors, including infrastructure, Information Communication Technology (ICT), energy, education, climate...

20 hours ago