Khalif Kairo Arrested Again Over Fraud Allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Popular social media personality and car dealer Joseph Kairobi alias Khalif Kairo, has been arrested once again over allegations of defrauding a client.

It is understood that Kairo was arrested when he allegedly failed to deliver a vehicle to a client who had already paid the full amount for the purchase.

Videos circulating online show Kairo being detained at Capitol Hill Police Station on Saturday amid a confrontation with police officers. In one of the clips, Kairo can be heard pleading with the officers not to harass him.

“Si vita, you are not going to harass me, you can’t harass me bana! You wait I sort things out,” Kairo said in the video.

The exchange escalated, with one officer responding: “…Ebu thubutu! Wacha ujinga bwana! Do you think you are the first person to come here? Unaona niko na clients pale kwa ofisi… sitakuruhusu ulete ujinga hapa. Sisi tunapiga watu. Tutakupiga hapa saa hii tu!”

Police reportedly apprehended Kairo after he allegedly failed to convince the victim that he was planning a trip to New York to secure funds and resolve the matter.

This incident comes just two months after Kairo faced similar accusations. On December 3, 2024, he was detained at a car yard in Ridgeways over claims of failing to deliver a high-end vehicle to another client.

Kairo, who also has a significant social media presence, has faced repeated allegations of defrauding clients, raising concerns about his business practices.