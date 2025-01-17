Connect with us

KEWOPA launches 'Komesha Dhuluma' campaign to tackle GBV, femicide

All female lawmakers are expected to spearhead the movement in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – The war against femicide and other forms of gender-based violence has received a major boost after women lawmakers launched a nationwide drive to combat the vice.

The campaign dubbed ‘Komesha Dhuluma’ was formally kickstarted Thursday by the female legislators through their umbrella body Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA).

Speaking during a press briefing at parliament buildings, KEWOPA chairperson Leah Sankaire (Kajiado) said all the female lawmakers will spearhead the movement in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Sankaire revealed that the movement has received a shot in the arm after President William Ruto committed Sh100 million to fund the initiative.

“All the 102 KEWOPA Members from both the National assembly and the senate will spearhead the movement by taking the campaign directly to their communities at the constituency level,” she explained.

“Each female MP will localize the initiative through community sensitization and engagement forums tailored to the unique needs of their constituencies to relay key messages on gender-based violence an femicide.”

According to the KEWOPA chairperson, the campaign aims to directly engage 100,000 women and men, youth and persons living with disabilities at the constituency level and reach over 10 million Kenyans through targeted media campaigns.

“This campaign is not only about raising awareness on femicide but also creating tangible change by working with key strategic stakeholders including women rights organizations, the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to ensure survivors of gender-based violence receive the support and justice they deserve,” Sankaire stated.

Hon Mishi Mboko (Likoni) called on all Kenyans to join the campaign, pointing out that the issue doesn’t only affect one gender.

“Ending Femicide and Gender Based Violence is not just a women’s issue. It is a national priority.  Even now, men are victims of the menace. We should all work together to build a safer, more just society where every citizen can live free from fear and violence,” she explained.

