Kenyatta University looks to performance evaluation to enhance growth, research and innovation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Kenyatta University (KU) has launched a comprehensive performance evaluation process for the 2023-2024 fiscal year as part of its efforts to enhance service delivery and establish itself as the leading institution for higher learning, research, and community service in the East and Central Africa region.

The performance evaluation will assess key areas of the university’s operations, including student completion rates, the review of academic programs, student mentorship, Ph.D. enrollment among staff, intellectual property registration, commercialization of innovations, dissemination of research outputs, community outreach, and the development of an institutional repository.

“The overarching goal is to identify gaps and propose strategies to address challenges, ensuring continuous improvement and alignment with both local and international educational standards,” said KU Council Chairman Ben Chumo, who will also lead the evaluation team.

He emphasized the necessity of regularly assessing the University’s performance to ensure it remains responsive to evolving educational needs.

“This process is essential for assessing our progress and identifying areas where we can amplify our impact,” Chumo added.

Acting KU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Waceke Wanjohi stressed that the outcome of this evaluation will be crucial in shaping KU’s academic and operational strategies moving forward.

“The University’s sustained growth and success are intricately linked to national priorities and the continually evolving education standards,” she said.

Eliud Owalo, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance and Delivery Management, who is leading the exercise, pointed out that public institutions like KU must align their performance with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“This process is key to holding institutions accountable and ensuring they fulfill their responsibilities,” he said.

He further emphasized that the findings from the evaluation will be crucial in informing KU’s plans and ensuring its active participation in national development and global competitiveness.

According to Owalo, the evaluation will also assess the institution’s success in fostering an environment that supports student retention and academic success.

The University administration indicated that it has been working on initiatives such as improving financial aid, academic mentorship, and enhancing student support services to increase the completion rate.

KU’s ongoing review of its academic programs which includes introducing interdisciplinary purses aims to ensure they remain relevant and aligned with both local and international market demands.

“There is also an emphasis on increasing Ph.D. enrollment, both for academic staff development and to contribute to the university’s innovation and research capacity,” said the University administration.

