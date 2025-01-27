DR. HESBON OWILA: Raila’s Move to the AUC and the Looming 2027 Electoral Shift

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Raila Odinga’s potential ascent to the top position at the African Union Commission (AUC) represents more than just a personal milestone; it marks a transformative shift for Kenya’s political landscape. This move signals the end of an era, paving the way for a political revolution, especially in the Western bloc, where Raila’s legacy has long shaped voter behaviour.

Critics have suggested that if Raila fails to secure the position, the resulting political fallout could disrupt the efforts of President William Ruto to maintain his re-election bid. However, a more plausible theory emerging from the ground seems to suggest that Raila’s anticipated victory may have even more far-reaching consequences.

In regions like Nyanza and Western Kenya, political dynamics appear to be shifting. Many leaders are now vowing that individual hard work, rather than handpicked loyalty, will determine who earns the vote. The practice of “asiama gi luth,” or selecting the “chosen one,” is quickly losing its grip on voter sentiment. The shift towards prioritizing tangible results for the people suggests a new political culture—one focused on service delivery and grassroots representation, moving away from patronage-based politics.

Nationally, President Ruto has effectively co-opted key political players into his administration, including Raila loyalists and regional kingpins such as Musalia Mudavadi, Hassan Joho, Moses Wetangula, Opiyo Wandayi, and Wycliffe Oparanya. However, this “summit of elites” has inadvertently created a paradox. While it has consolidated power in Ruto’s hands, it has also levelled the political playing field for the 2027 presidential race, meaning no candidate will have the full advantage of incumbency.

This opens the door for multiple contenders, with no guarantee that all of these political heavyweights will rally behind Ruto’s re-election. Kenya’s political environment, notorious for its unpredictability, could witness a mass exodus of political figures if Ruto’s efforts falter, leaving him vulnerable to a potential backlash from the electorate.

In Luo Nyanza and Western Kenya, the political landscape is particularly volatile. With Raila absent from the 2027 ballot, voter turnout could surge, driven by protest votes against both the Kenya Kwanza regime and Raila-aligned leaders who have chosen to support it. This scenario mirrors past ODM decisions, where backing less popular candidates led to a rise in support for alternative parties. ODM’s strongholds, historically loyal to the party, may witness a shift, as evidenced by exceptions in counties like Migori, where ODM’s hold has been broken by figures like Governor Obado, Hon. Peter Masara, and Hon. Fatuma Mohammed in recent elections. This suggests that the electorate’s frustration with sycophantic leaders prioritizing personal gain over public service may lead to a rejection of such figures, whether they stay within ODM or align with Ruto.

The broader dissatisfaction with the current regime’s governance, particularly the rising cost of living, oppressive taxation, and unfulfilled promises, could fuel a nationwide protest vote at the presidential level. The absence of a Kikuyu candidate may paradoxically galvanize the electorate, fueling a desire to challenge the perceived failures of the political class.

Additionally, Riggy G’s recent outspoken critiques of the government have gained traction among the Mt. Kenya populace, shifting the focus from Kenya Kwanza’s loss of Mt. Kenya to the emerging political force of the “truthful man” from Wamunyoro.

In Western Kenya, the Luhya bloc is experiencing a fracturing of its traditional power structures. Speaker Moses Wetangula has managed to maintain Ford Kenya’s independence, while rising political stars like Edwin Sifuna threaten the dominance of Mudavadi and Oparanya, figures now viewed by many as overly accommodating to the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Ruto’s attempts to present a united front through figures like Lee Kinyanjui, William Kabogo, and Mutahi Kagwe, alongside speculations regarding ties to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, are increasingly perceived as politically opportunistic. Critics argue that these leaders, once influential, are now disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary Kenyans, which could diminish their ability to help secure Ruto’s re-election.

As the 2027 elections approach, Kenya finds itself at a political crossroads. Raila’s potential move to the AUC could trigger the rise of a new political culture in the Western bloc, while Ruto’s efforts to consolidate power have set the stage for a high-stakes contest.

With growing public frustration and widespread calls for change, the electorate may use their votes as a protest against the entrenched political class, ushering in a pivotal moment for Kenya’s democracy.

The central question remains: which leaders will rise to meet the challenge and deliver the change that the people so desperately seek?

Dr. Hesbon Owila is a Media and Political Communications Researcher.