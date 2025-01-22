Connect with us

Haiti Mission

Kenya’s Police in Haiti hands Over Third Forward Operating Base to Guatemala Team

The Forward Operating Base was established to bring security services closer to the public, particularly in light of recent gang attacks in Solino and Delmas.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The National Police Service (NPS) team in Haiti has handed over the third Forward Operating Base (FOB) to the Guatemala team, marking another milestone in the international security mission.

The facility, located at the Regional Office of the Far North for the General Inspectorate of the National Police of Haiti (IGPNH), was previously abandoned following gang attacks in the area. On November 28, 2024, the Multi-National Security Support (MSS) Mission established the FOB at IGPNH to secure the coastline and surrounding areas. It has since undergone extensive renovations funded by the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

“The IGPNH FOB is a critical asset in the fight against gang activity in the region. It is designed to improve law enforcement response times in strategic areas, including the National Port, the Delmas district, and the porous coastline,” the NPS said in a statement.

These zones have been hotspots for gang-led smuggling of weapons and narcotics, activities that have fueled violence and criminal networks. The FOB was established to bring security services closer to the public, particularly in response to recent gang attacks in Solino and Delmas.

The MSS Mission, headquartered in Port-au-Prince, is an international operation led by Kenya and authorized by the United Nations Security Council to assist the Haiti National Police in restoring peace, law, and order amid threats from criminal gangs.

