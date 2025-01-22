Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s Lokaale appointed to facilitate UN Summit Review

Lokaale and his co-facilitator Rytis Paulauskas from Lithuania will oversee the intergovernmental consultations to finalise modalities for the overall review by the General Assembly of the implementation of the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society.

Published

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Erastus Ekitela Lokaale has been picked to co-facilitate a panel to review the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society, a summit hosted by the United Nations.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei confirmed the appointment as he noted that Lokaale’s selection to help review the outcome of that global summit was a statement enough of progress made by the country to become a leader in the technological space.

“A great honour to him and recognition of Kenya’s leadership in technology,” Korir’s statement read in part.

Lokaale and his co-facilitator Rytis Paulauskas from Lithuania will oversee the intergovernmental consultations to finalise modalities for the overall review by the General Assembly of the implementation of the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society.

Their task majorly will revolve around addressing new challenges and shaping future digital strategies.

The sole purpose is to reaffirm commitments, promote digital inclusion, and align with sustainable development goals through high-level discussions.

The high-level event is scheduled to take place from July 7 to 11, 2025, at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.

