Kenya’s envoy to Brazil Nominee Karanja pledges improved communication

Karanja committed to always communicate openly and in good time to counter misinformation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Outgoing  Agricultural and Livestock  development Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja has pledged improved communication from Brazil if his appointment to represent Kenya in the Federal republic state is approved by parliament.

Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations on Friday for vetting, Karanja committed to always communicate openly and in good time to counter misinformation.

“I promise this committee that I will do my best in terms of ensuring there is better communication from between, and from the mission in Brazilia if I am approved,” he stated.

Karanja acknowledged that communication across various State departments is a concern that must be addressed immediately.

“So I agree Mr. Chair, and members, that in my new position I’m more wiser in terms of making sure that I become very careful in terms of communication, making sure that I not only communicate, use all the means possible  but also communicate on time and clearly,” he said.

The former CS highlighted that, despite the government’s good intentions for the Livestock mass vaccination campaign, the ministry’s message to the public was twisted, resulting in misinformation.

“For instance, the issue about the vaccination, despite the good intentions  which the government has on vaccination, and there are good reasons as a Cabinet Secretary and my team tried to make sure that we communicate with the public  we were very surprised to hear that other things were being said about vaccination,” he stated.

Karanja was among the Cabinet Secretaries dropped by President William Ruto in his recent Cabinet changes,If approved by parliament  he will become Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

Other nominees nominated by President William Ruto during the Cabinet changes include Mutahi Kagwe, a former Health Cabinet Secretary under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was nominated to head the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

If Kagwe is approved he will take over from Karanja in the Livestock development ministry as the new Cabinet Secretary.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo  was also designated for the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, while former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui  was proposed to lead the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry.

