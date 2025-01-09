Kenyan Esther Kagiri Elected to AMEC’s 2025 International Board of Directors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Kenyan communications professional Esther Kagiri, Managing Director of Globetrack Kenya, has been elected to the 2025 International Board of Directors of the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC).

Her appointment reflects Kenya’s prominence in global media intelligence and communication insights.

Kagiri joins a diverse board of 26 members from 11 countries. The full list of the AMEC 2025 International Board of Directors is as follows:

Johna Burke , CEO, Company Secretary, AMEC · United States

, CEO, Company Secretary, AMEC · United States Raina Lazarova , Co-founder & COO, Ruepoint · United Kingdom (Current Chair)

, Co-founder & COO, Ruepoint · United Kingdom (Current Chair) Richard Bagnall , Co-Founder, CommsClarity Consulting · United Kingdom

, Co-Founder, CommsClarity Consulting · United Kingdom Steph Bridgeman , Founder and Lead Consultant, Experienced Media Analysts · United Kingdom

, Founder and Lead Consultant, Experienced Media Analysts · United Kingdom James Crawford , Managing Director, PR Agency One · United Kingdom

, Managing Director, PR Agency One · United Kingdom Carlos Diaz , CEO, Globalnews Group · Argentina

, CEO, Globalnews Group · Argentina Simon Gebauer , Chief Commercial Officer, Observer GmbH · Austria

, Chief Commercial Officer, Observer GmbH · Austria Mary Elizabeth Germaine , Global Managing Director, Ketchum Global Research & Analytics · United States

, Global Managing Director, Ketchum Global Research & Analytics · United States Rayna Grudova-de Lange , Co-Founder & CEO, InsightHQ · Bulgaria

, Co-Founder & CEO, InsightHQ · Bulgaria Rob Key , CEO, Converseon · United States

, CEO, Converseon · United States Maya Koleva , Head of Research & Insight, Commetric · Bulgaria

, Head of Research & Insight, Commetric · Bulgaria Ben Levine , Director and Senior Partner, FleishmanHillard (True Global Intelligence) · United Kingdom

, Director and Senior Partner, FleishmanHillard (True Global Intelligence) · United Kingdom Philip Lynch , Senior Vice President, Insights & Consultancy, Onclusive · United Kingdom

, Senior Vice President, Insights & Consultancy, Onclusive · United Kingdom Kyle Mason , Head of External Monitoring – Corporate Relations, Shell · United Kingdom

, Head of External Monitoring – Corporate Relations, Shell · United Kingdom Felicia Nugroho , Director – Analytics & Insights, Maverick · Indonesia

, Director – Analytics & Insights, Maverick · Indonesia Matt Oakley , Global Head of Data & Analytics, Hotwire · United Kingdom

, Global Head of Data & Analytics, Hotwire · United Kingdom Claire Pimm , Director of Communications, Government Communication Service (GCS) · United Kingdom

, Director of Communications, Government Communication Service (GCS) · United Kingdom Camille Raymond , Head of Public Affairs & Communications Intelligence Unit – Head of Social Media, OECD · France

, Head of Public Affairs & Communications Intelligence Unit – Head of Social Media, OECD · France Khali Sakkas , Global Head of Insights, CARMA · Australia

, Global Head of Insights, CARMA · Australia Amrita Sidhu , Managing Director, Medianet · Australia

, Managing Director, Medianet · Australia Aseem Sood , CEO, Impact Research & Measurement Pvt · India

, CEO, Impact Research & Measurement Pvt · India Francois van Dyk , Head of Operations, Ornico Group (Pty) Ltd · South Africa

, Head of Operations, Ornico Group (Pty) Ltd · South Africa Aldo Vietri , Research and Measurement Manager, Edelman DXI · Argentina

, Research and Measurement Manager, Edelman DXI · Argentina Jerry Ward , Managing Director, Press Data · United Kingdom

, Managing Director, Press Data · United Kingdom Tim Zecchin, Managing Director, Unicepta · United Kingdom

AMEC CEO Johna Burke highlighted the board’s diversity and expertise, stating that the contributions of its members are vital to reflect the values and needs of the organization’s global membership. Raina Lazarova, AMEC Chair and Co-founder of Ruepoint, praised the board’s innovative and forward-thinking approach, underscoring its importance in the evolving communication landscape.

About The Author