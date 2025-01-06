Connect with us

Kenyan arrested in India for smuggling Sh186mn cocaine

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6-Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-have apprehended a Kenyan attempting to smuggle cocaine valued at approximately Sh186 million (Rs. 12,33,00,000)

The interception was based on advanced profiling techniques

The individual arrived on December 17, 2024, via Air India Flight AI 962 from Nairobi.

“The Gait and movement of the Pax was unusual and sensing his unusual behaviour, Customs Officers maintained a vigil over him,” said he additional commissioners of customs at IGI Airport in New Delhi.

Upon crossing the Green Channel and attempting to swiftly exit the terminal, the individual was intercepted by Customs officials.

During questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing narcotic substances.

Voluntarily cooperating with authorities, he was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi for a medical procedure to retrieve the concealed items.

Under expert medical supervision, the extraction process led to the recovery of 77 capsules.

Laboratory testing confirmed the substance as cocaine, weighing a total of 822 grams

The contraband was seized under Section 43(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Following the violation of various provisions of the NDPS Act, the passenger was formally placed under arrest on January 4, 2025, under Section 43(b) of the same act.

The Additional Commissioner stated that further investigations are currently underway.

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs.

