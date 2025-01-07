Kenya upgrades Suam Border Post to boost trade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Kenyan government is intensifying efforts to complete the Suam One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Trans Nzoia County to enhance trade, regional integration, and human connectivity with Uganda, its largest trading partner.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said Tuesday that the modern OSBP will enable border management officers from both nations to operate within shared facilities, significantly expediting the clearance of human and vehicular traffic.

During a site visit to the Suam Point of Entry/Exit in Endebess Constituency, DP Kindiki emphasized Uganda’s critical role in Kenya’s economic landscape.

“Uganda is not just a friendly and neighboring country; it is Kenya’s biggest trading partner,” Kindiki said during the visit to assess progress of the ongoing works.

“Trade between Kenya and Uganda is extremely crucial for the government and the people of Kenya because much of our regional trade is driven by business interactions between ourselves and our brothers and sisters from Uganda.”

This visit also served to follow up on the implementation of presidential directives aimed at ensuring the expeditious completion of the Kenyan side of the OSBP.

The project’s scope includes the development of state-of-the-art terminal buildings, auxiliary facilities, and the expansion of the 45-kilometer Suam-Kitale road to facilitate seamless transportation and trade between the two countries.

He acknowledged the collaborative nature of the project, commending Uganda’s progress on its side of the border while expressing the Kenyan government’s commitment to matching these efforts.

“We are aware that this project is a joint project between the two countries and there is what each country needs to do to have the project ready for commissioning,” Kindiki said.

“We are aware that Ugandan side has made some good progress and are almost ready and therefore we came also to assess on the Kenyan side what has been done and what remains to be done, so that we can prepare for the commissioning of the project by the two heads of state at an appropriate time to be announced but hopefully very soon.”

The CS lauded the milestones achieved so far, particularly the ongoing expansion of the Suam-Kitale road, which will further ease transportation and enhance trade efficiency upon completion.

The Suam OSBP is part of broader regional efforts to facilitate cross-border trade and strengthen economic ties within the East African Community.

Once operational, the facility is expected to significantly reduce delays, cut costs, and foster deeper integration between Kenya and Uganda, benefiting businesses and citizens on both sides of the border.

DP Kindiki was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omolo, alongside other government officials.

