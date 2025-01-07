Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EAC

Kenya upgrades Suam Border Post to boost trade

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Kenyan government is intensifying efforts to complete the Suam One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Trans Nzoia County to enhance trade, regional integration, and human connectivity with Uganda, its largest trading partner.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said Tuesday that the modern OSBP will enable border management officers from both nations to operate within shared facilities, significantly expediting the clearance of human and vehicular traffic.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During a site visit to the Suam Point of Entry/Exit in Endebess Constituency, DP Kindiki emphasized Uganda’s critical role in Kenya’s economic landscape.

“Uganda is not just a friendly and neighboring country; it is Kenya’s biggest trading partner,” Kindiki said during the visit to assess progress of the ongoing works.

“Trade between Kenya and Uganda is extremely crucial for the government and the people of Kenya because much of our regional trade is driven by business interactions between ourselves and our brothers and sisters from Uganda.”

This visit also served to follow up on the implementation of presidential directives aimed at ensuring the expeditious completion of the Kenyan side of the OSBP.

The project’s scope includes the development of state-of-the-art terminal buildings, auxiliary facilities, and the expansion of the 45-kilometer Suam-Kitale road to facilitate seamless transportation and trade between the two countries.

He acknowledged the collaborative nature of the project, commending Uganda’s progress on its side of the border while expressing the Kenyan government’s commitment to matching these efforts.

“We are aware that this project is a joint project between the two countries and there is what each country needs to do to have the project ready for commissioning,” Kindiki said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are aware that Ugandan side has made some good progress and are almost ready and therefore we came also to assess on the Kenyan side what has been done and what remains to be done, so that we can prepare for the commissioning of the project by the two heads of state at an appropriate time to be announced but hopefully very soon.”

The CS lauded the milestones achieved so far, particularly the ongoing expansion of the Suam-Kitale road, which will further ease transportation and enhance trade efficiency upon completion.

The Suam OSBP is part of broader regional efforts to facilitate cross-border trade and strengthen economic ties within the East African Community.

Once operational, the facility is expected to significantly reduce delays, cut costs, and foster deeper integration between Kenya and Uganda, benefiting businesses and citizens on both sides of the border.

DP Kindiki was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration  Raymond Omolo, alongside other government officials.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki chairs meeting to review ETA system that seeks to boost tourism numbers

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday held an inter-ministerial review meeting to generate consensus on administrative and procedural improvements...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA arrests traffickers, seizes drugs in Migori

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – A multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), in collaboration...

6 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Zimbabwe scraps the death penalty – tracking the path to abolition

Twenty-six African countries have abolished the death penalty in law. The most recent countries to do so include Ghana, the Central African Republic and...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto jets off to Ghana for John Mahama’s inauguration

The visit follows a special invitation extended by President-elect Mahama during his recent visit to Kenya on December 29, 2024.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan arrested in India for smuggling Sh186mn cocaine

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6-Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-have apprehended a Kenyan attempting to smuggle cocaine valued at approximately Sh186 million...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu activists vow to press govt over abductions

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 6 – Despite the release of some of the abductees by their abductors, Kisumu activists have vowed to continue pressing the...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uganda Law Council grants Practicing Certificate to Karua to represent Besigye at Court Martial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – The Uganda Law Council has granted a Practicing Certificate to Martha Karua to represent Kizza Besigye at a Court...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki inspects progress of Kenya Leather Industrial Park in Machakos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has affirmed the government’s commitment to driving Kenya’s economic transformation through value addition and expansion of...

1 day ago