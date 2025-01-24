Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cancer is the leading killer disease in Kenya and most parts of the world.

Capital Health

Kenya Records 45,000 New Cancer Cases Annually, Urges Shift to Preventive Healthcare

Since 2019, over 3.3 million girls in Kenya have received the first dose of the HPV vaccine, and 2.3 million have received the second dose, marking significant progress toward eliminating cervical cancer in the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Kenya Records 45,000 New Cancer Cases Annually, Urges Shift to Preventive Healthcare

The Ministry of Health has reported that Kenya records 45,000 new cancer cases annually, with 29,000 deaths, underscoring the urgent need to shift the healthcare model from a curative approach to one that prioritizes prevention.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at a cervical cancer awareness media briefing on Friday, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Debora Barasa, revealed that cervical cancer alone accounts for 5,845 new cases and 3,591 deaths each year in the country, emphasizing the need for enhanced preventive care.

“We must act swiftly and decisively to address the growing burden of cervical cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Kenya,” Barasa stated.

She highlighted that the focus on preventive care aligns with the country’s goals for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), including expanding access to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations, routine screenings, and timely treatments.

Barasa pointed out that the government is working to integrate cervical cancer prevention into primary healthcare services nationwide, with particular emphasis on the importance of HPV vaccination for girls aged 10 to 14 as a proven strategy to reduce future cervical cancer cases.

Since 2019, over 3.3 million girls in Kenya have received the first dose of the HPV vaccine, and 2.3 million have received the second dose, marking significant progress toward eliminating cervical cancer in the country.

“HPV vaccines are safe, effective, and available free of charge in all hospitals across the country. Protect our girls, protect the future,” Barasa urged.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

African men most at risk of prostate cancer – new study flags genetic causes

Studies from the US and African countries report a higher occurrence of prostate cancer in men of African ancestry when compared with men of...

December 10, 2024

Fifth Estate

Don’t Deny Smokers Their Best Opportunity to Prevent Disease

World Lung Cancer Day on August 1 served as a stark reminder of the devastating impact that lung cancer has on millions of lives...

August 26, 2024

Capital Health

World’s most comprehensive ‘Atlas’ of blood vessels in cancer fight revealed: China Daily

The team analyzed single-cell RNA sequencing data from 31 human cancer types, revealing distinct and common functionalities within the cells. The findings highlight potential...

July 13, 2024

Capital Health

Pharmacy Board issues alert over fake cancer drugs

German's Roche Products Ltd, maker of the legitimate brand confirmed the batch as counterfeit.

May 11, 2024

Top stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

It is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

February 5, 2024
Cancer Day is a global initiative uniting the world to reduce the burden of cancer. It takes place every year on February 4th. The day aims to save millions of lives each year through education, raising awareness and by pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action. Cancer Day is a global initiative uniting the world to reduce the burden of cancer. It takes place every year on February 4th. The day aims to save millions of lives each year through education, raising awareness and by pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action.

Capital Health

20-year-old girl triumphs over triple cancer challenge with hopeful outlook

She's bravely battling breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer.

February 3, 2024

Capital Health

KNH specialists salvage the limb of a patient with cancer of the bone

Limb salvage surgery involves removing the cancerous tumor along with a margin of adjoining tissue followed by reconstruction of the limb, both functionally and...

September 21, 2023
Indigenous foods health benefits have been found through various researches to have immense health benefits when consumed. Indigenous foods health benefits have been found through various researches to have immense health benefits when consumed.

FOOD SAFETY

Indigenous foods are the best defense against Non-communicable diseases: Medic

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – The battle against the rising burden of Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Kenya can be won through the adoption and...

September 16, 2023