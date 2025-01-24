0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Kenya Records 45,000 New Cancer Cases Annually, Urges Shift to Preventive Healthcare

The Ministry of Health has reported that Kenya records 45,000 new cancer cases annually, with 29,000 deaths, underscoring the urgent need to shift the healthcare model from a curative approach to one that prioritizes prevention.

Speaking at a cervical cancer awareness media briefing on Friday, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Debora Barasa, revealed that cervical cancer alone accounts for 5,845 new cases and 3,591 deaths each year in the country, emphasizing the need for enhanced preventive care.

“We must act swiftly and decisively to address the growing burden of cervical cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Kenya,” Barasa stated.

She highlighted that the focus on preventive care aligns with the country’s goals for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), including expanding access to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations, routine screenings, and timely treatments.

Barasa pointed out that the government is working to integrate cervical cancer prevention into primary healthcare services nationwide, with particular emphasis on the importance of HPV vaccination for girls aged 10 to 14 as a proven strategy to reduce future cervical cancer cases.

Since 2019, over 3.3 million girls in Kenya have received the first dose of the HPV vaccine, and 2.3 million have received the second dose, marking significant progress toward eliminating cervical cancer in the country.

“HPV vaccines are safe, effective, and available free of charge in all hospitals across the country. Protect our girls, protect the future,” Barasa urged.