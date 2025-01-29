Kenya Reaffirms Commitment to HIV Treatment Amid Global Funding Cuts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention programs in light of the U.S. withdrawal.

President Donald Trump announced pulling the US from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the suspension of global health aid, including funding from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), dealing a major blow to Africa and other developing countries.

Speaking at a weekly media briefing in Mombasa, Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director General for Health, highlighted the critical role the U.S. has played in supporting Kenya’s HIV programs, disease prevention efforts, and health system resilience over the years.

“Kenya has made significant strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS, with 98% of people living with HIV aware of their status and on treatment, and 94% achieving viral suppression. The Ministry is actively working with other development partners and investing in local pharmaceutical manufacturing to prevent disruptions in treatment,” said Dr. Amoth.

Dr. Amoth also emphasized that the ministry is strengthening regional collaborations and exploring alternative health financing mechanisms to ensure continued access to lifesaving medications and healthcare services for people living with HIV.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to cut funding for HIV programs in low- and middle-income countries, a move that could endanger the lives of over 30 million people globally.

WHO noted that by the end of 2023, 39.9 million people were living with HIV, and a disruption in funding could lead to a surge in new infections and deaths. The organization warned that this decision could significantly set back progress in global partnerships and scientific advancements in public health, including innovations in diagnostics, affordable medicines, and community-based HIV care models.

WHO pledged its support to PEPFAR, other partners, and national governments to manage the transition effectively and minimize the impact on people living with HIV.

PEPFAR, a cornerstone of the global HIV response, has been operational for over 20 years, providing HIV treatment to more than 20 million people, including 566,000 children under the age of 15, across more than 50 countries.

In other health updates, the Ministry reported a rise in Social Health Authority (SHA) registration, with over 18.5 million Kenyans now enrolled. Mombasa County has seen significant growth, with a 58% increase in just eight days, bringing the county’s registration rate to 43.5% of its population, the highest in the country.

“Mombasa’s success shows that community-driven strategies can effectively boost SHA enrollment. We encourage other counties to adopt similar methods to expand healthcare access,” Dr. Amoth noted.

He attributed the increase to the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI), which leverages schools, community health promoters, and local leaders to drive registration efforts.