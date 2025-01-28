Connect with us

Kenya Power restores electricity in Roysambu after demos

Kenya Power stated that the 315-kVA transformer had been temporarily deployed after a 200-kVA transformer in the area failed late last year.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Kenya Power has announced the successful restoration of electricity to the Kiwanja area in Roysambu after a period of disruption.

The utility firm in a statement confirmed that the power supply was reinstated Tuesday morning, with the company confirming the replacement of a temporary 315-kilovolt-amperes (kVA) transformer with a 200-kVA unit better suited to meet the local energy demands.

According to the utility service provider, the larger transformer was used as a stopgap measure until a suitable replacement could be found.

“We are pleased to have completed the installation and recovery work today,” read the statement in part

“The new 200kVA transformer is now in place, and the system has been successfully restored. We remain committed to providing safe and reliable electricity to all our customers.”

Over the weekend, Kenyatta University students staged demonstrations blocking traffic along the Thika Superhighway over the frequent power outages affecting the Roysambu area.

The students contended that the power outages had left both students and residents without electricity.

KPLC staff had earlier faced resistance from locals, including a violent confrontation from a group of residents who threw stones at the staff, injuring several and damaging equipment.

