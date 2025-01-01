Kenya poised for accelerated growth in 2025 – Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1—President William Ruto has said the government has successfully laid a solid foundation to accelerate the country’s socio-economic progress in 2025.

The President said Kenyans have every reason to welcome the new year with optimism and renewed commitment.

He pointed out that Kenya continues to outpace global trends, growing at 5.6% in 2023 and positioning the country among the world’s fastest-growing economies.

“In 2025, the seeds we have patiently and carefully planted will continue to germinate and grow,” he said. “Our progress has set us firmly on a path of rapid and sustainable growth.”

Speaking during his end-of-year address at the Kisii State Lodge on the eve of the new year, President Ruto noted that government reforms are expected to result in stronger economic performance, increased job opportunities for the youth, and higher incomes for farmers and entrepreneurs.

“Additionally, we expect more investments will mature in 2025, leading to a considerable expansion of our manufacturing sector and an increase in exports,” he said.

The President said basic and higher education reforms will also bear fruit, providing new momentum and focus for the entire education sector.

President Ruto noted that the Kenyan shilling, which began the year on a subdued note, has appreciated significantly, strengthening from KSh165 to the dollar in February 2024 to KSh129 today.

He further pointed out that inflation, a key indicator of economic health, has fallen from 9.6 percent in September 2022 to 2.8 percent in November 2024 – the lowest in nearly two decades.

“Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves have surged by $2.4 billion to reach $9.5 billion, providing five months of import cover and insulating our economy from external shocks,” he added.

Looking ahead, President Ruto explained that Taifa Care, Kenya’s universal healthcare programme, will offer significant relief to households by reducing medical costs and delivering enhanced benefits through an efficient, inclusive, and high-quality public healthcare system.

On agriculture, the President assured Kenyans that subsidized fertilizer is already in stores.

He said the goal is to ensure higher yields from every crop, guaranteeing greater rewards for farmers and food security for all Kenyans.

“Additionally, we aim to free our livestock from deadly infectious diseases, alleviating the fears of pastoralists and stockkeepers from devastating outbreaks,” he said.

He noted that the nationwide livestock vaccination campaign, set to begin in January, will be a game-changer, transcending previous efforts that left some areas vulnerable to outbreaks.

This voluntary programme, he said, will eradicate the threat of disease once and for all.

President Ruto further announced that in 2025, the government will hand over to citizens from all walks of life the first keys to completed affordable housing units

“This programme alone has contributed 200,000 jobs to the one million new jobs created through intentional, consistent, and strategic efforts,” he added.

President Ruto pointed out that the government is building 400 markets, 200 of which are under construction, to create safe and dignified working environments for hustlers.

The President also noted that ICT hubs in constituencies and wards are becoming essential nodes in the digital economy.

The Hustler Fund, he explained, has launched an enhanced facility aimed at transitioning borrowers in good standing to more robust financing, promoting the growth of micro, small, and medium-size enterprises.

At the same time, President Ruto called for collective efforts to promote the country’s social fabric to ensure a strong value system.

He warned that clear signals indicate the country’s moral fabric is at risk of decay. He explained that this has been worsened by the manipulation of digital technology, particularly social media, to amplify anti-social behavior and erode moral values.

“As a society, we have a legitimate expectation that the next generations, benefiting from the accumulation of socio-economic, scientific, and technological advancements, will bring greater energy, better ideas, a clearer vision, and a stronger commitment to our shared values,” he said.

The President emphasized that every freedom has limits and that public safety and order must take precedence over the desire for unchecked liberty.

“We must ensure that our pursuit of rights and freedoms neither compromises our collective or individual safety nor should we allow criminals to exploit constitutional rights to harm and destroy others,” he said.

President Ruto pointed out that the broad-based government, comprising leaders from various political formations, seeks to extend inclusivity as widely as possible without compromising the fundamental values of competitive democracy and diverse viewpoints.

“Our goal is to enhance, not diminish, our identity as a free, open, and democratic society founded on constitutionalism and the rule of law. We are making meaningful progress and, if sustained, will establish us as a mature democracy firmly anchored in a sustainable political culture,” he said.

