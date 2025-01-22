Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya offers all African countries eTA exemptions except Somalia, Libya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 — Kenya has granted Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) exemptions to all African countries except Somalia and Libya.

President William Ruto’s Cabinet cleared the new protocol on Tuesday excluding Somalia and Libya due to security concerns.

“This initiative aims to promote regional integration and ease travel across the continent,” the Cabinet Office stated.

“Most African visitors will be allowed a two-month stay, while East African Community (EAC) nationals will continue to enjoy a six-month stay under EAC free movement protocols,” the Cabinet explained.

The Department of Immigration will introduce a new expedited processing option allowing travellers to receive approval instantly, with processing time capped at 72 hours, depending on operational capacity.

In line with the changes, the Cabinet said introducing an Advanced Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record system will improve security and passenger screening at Kenyan airports, enhancing overall efficiency and safety.

The Cabinet tasked Cabinet Secretaries for National Treasury, Transport, Interior, and Tourism to review, report, and, within a week, propose guidelines to improve travelers’ experience at all Kenyan airports.

