Kenya, Guinea-Bissau root for free trade as Ruto and Embaló reaffirm ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Kenya and Guinea-Bissau are committed to deepening diplomatic and trade ties based on mutual respect and a shared vision for prosperity, President William Ruto said.

The President said the two nations are also keen on enhancing trade and investment for the benefit of the citizens of the two nations.

He said this would be achieved by leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Tripartite Free Trade Agreement, which brings together COMESA, East African Community (EAC) and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

“Together, we [are] committed to harnessing this potential to drive economic growth for the benefit of our people,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during a press briefing at State House, Nairobi, following bilateral talks with Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who is on a State Visit to Kenya.

As the Champion of African Union Institutional Reforms, President Ruto said he would work with Guinea-Bissau to advance reforms of the African Union, promote peace and drive economic growth.

This would include restructuring the African Court of Justice to provide legal mechanisms for resolving disputes and aligning the role of the Pan-African Parliament to make it fit for purpose.

“These reforms are essential to ensuring that the AU’s institutions remain responsive, effective and aligned with the evolving needs of our continent,” he said.

The two leaders expressed concern over the conflicts in Sudan and Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and called on Africa’s collaboration to help restore peace and stability.

The President praised Guinea-Bissau’s contributions to peacekeeping and security efforts within the region, and reiterated Kenya’s readiness to collaborate in advancing peace initiatives in Africa.

Peace and security

President Ruto emphasised that peace and security must take precedence as they are the foundation for unlocking the continent’s immense potential for industrialisation, job creation and wealth creation.

“There cannot be much investment and trade in an environment of conflict and insecurity,” the President said.

He explained that Africa should position itself to take advantage of 21st-century opportunities, particularly in mineral and energy resources, and human capital.

President Ruto announced that the two countries are exploring the opening of a Kenya Airways route to Guinea-Bissau to enhance connectivity between the nations.

He also disclosed that Kenya will offer scholarships to students in Guinea-Bissau, pointing out that the support will focus on agriculture, trade and tourism.

The President thanked President Embaló for endorsing Kenya’s candidate for the position of African Union Commission Chairperson for the 2025–2028 term.

He acknowledged President Embaló’s instrumental role in canvassing support in West Africa.

“I am confident that our candidate will provide visionary and results-driven leadership, prioritising the needs and aspirations of Member States,” he said.

On his part, President Embaló emphasised his commitment to strengthening relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

He said that both nations will establish robust frameworks to solidify their cooperation.

President Embaló also reaffirmed Guinea-Bissau’s commitment to pursuing peace and stability in Africa for shared prosperity.