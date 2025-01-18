Kenya Deploys 270 More Troops to Haiti as Trump Signals Continued Support for Security Mission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Kenya has deployed 270 additional police officers to Haiti as part of the Multinational Security Support Mission.

Officials say contingent to Port-au-Prince left the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Friday night.

The deployment comes amid growing concerns over escalating gang violence in Haiti, where armed groups have overrun parts of the capital and forced thousands to flee their homes.

The Kenyan officers are expected to reinforce the mission’s efforts to stabilize the country and support local security forces in restoring order.

This latest deployment follows an initial contingent of 400 officers sent by Kenya in June, fulfilling the country’s commitment to lead the United Nations-backed mission. The MSS was launched to provide security assistance to Haitian authorities struggling to contain widespread violence.

Meanwhile, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has indicated that his administration will continue supporting the mission after he takes office next week. During a campaign event earlier this month, Trump suggested that backing the multinational force in Haiti aligns with his broader security agenda.

The U.S. has been a key financial and logistical supporter of the mission, pledging over $300 million to fund the deployment of Kenyan and other international forces. Trump’s remarks are expected to reassure allies concerned about a potential shift in U.S. policy following his inauguration.

Kenyan authorities have defended their role in the mission, dismissing concerns over the safety of their officers amid the deteriorating security situation in Haiti. President William Ruto has reiterated that Kenya remains committed to international peacekeeping efforts and will continue working alongside global partners to restore stability in the Caribbean nation.

The deployment of Kenyan forces has, however, faced legal and political challenges at home, with critics questioning the government’s decision to send police officers on an international security mission. Some lawmakers have called for increased oversight to ensure the safety and welfare of the officers stationed in Haiti.

Despite the concerns, Kenyan police officials say the officers have undergone extensive training and are equipped to handle the challenges of the mission. The troops are expected to assist Haitian law enforcement in securing key government institutions, critical infrastructure, and civilian populations affected by gang violence.

As the situation in Haiti remains volatile, the success of the MSS could hinge on continued international support and coordination among participating nations. Kenya’s latest deployment signals a strengthened commitment to the mission, even as global attention turns to how Trump’s administration will engage with the crisis moving forward.