Kenya committed to provision of quality education: Ruto

CAIRO, Kenya, Jan 30 – Kenya is committed to the provision of quality education that meets the global job market requirements, President William Ruto has said.

The President pointed out that the modern job market requires sharpened knowledge, skills and competencies that meet the needs and standards of employers and industry.

Addressing the Kenyan community in Egypt at a Cairo hotel on Wednesday evening, President Ruto said Kenya has the best human resource capital globally.

“Everywhere I go abroad, I am told Kenyans are outstanding and require minimal supervision in what they do,” he said.

The President explained that the government is focused on improved human capital outcomes, adding that KSh650 billion ($5 billion) was being used in the education and training of Kenyans from the lowest level to university.

The President noted that he appointed a Presidential Working Party on Education Reform when he was elected to office to review the education system and give recommendations how to further improve on the sector.

“We are implementing the recommendations and we have seen tremendous changes in our universities and improved delivery of the teaching and learning programme,” President Ruto said.

He said the government has also employed a historic 76,000 teachers in two years, a clear indication that reforms in the education sector are bearing fruits despite teething challenges.

The President said the recent Kenya-Germany Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement was meant to formalise the cooperation on migration and labour mobility between both countries.

“In fact, 280,000 Kenyans have left the country to work in other parts of the world in the past two years. We are targeting one million Kenyans to get jobs abroad in various fields by 2027,” he said.

He told Kenyans in the Diaspora to take advantage of the affordable housing programme and ICT, two key programmes that the government was focusing on to create jobs and provide decent homes for ordinary Kenyans.

He wondered why some leaders were opposed to the affordable housing project, yet all political parties during the last General Election gave it priority in their manifestos.

Meanwhile, President Ruto commended the critical role played by Kenyans in the diaspora in national development, and urged them to be good ambassadors of Kenya.

He said the Government attaches great importance to its citizens living abroad and appreciates the close bonds they maintain with their motherland.

On the good ties between Kenya and Egypt, President Ruto said the two countries enjoy warm and cordial relations in various fields and pointed out that the North African nation was a big importer of tea from Kenya.

President Ruto was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Environment), Lee Kinyanjui (Investment, Trade and Industry) and Eric Mugaa (Water).