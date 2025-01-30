Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya committed to provision of quality education: Ruto

The President pointed out that the modern job market requires sharpened knowledge, skills and competencies that meet the needs and standards of employers and industry.

Published

CAIRO, Kenya, Jan 30 – Kenya is committed to the provision of quality education that meets the global job market requirements, President William Ruto has said. 

The President pointed out that the modern job market requires sharpened knowledge, skills and competencies that meet the needs and standards of employers and industry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Addressing the Kenyan community in Egypt at a Cairo hotel on Wednesday evening, President Ruto said Kenya has the best human resource capital globally.

“Everywhere I go abroad, I am told Kenyans are outstanding and require minimal supervision in what they do,” he said. 

The President explained that the government is focused on improved human capital outcomes, adding that KSh650 billion ($5 billion) was being used in the education and training of Kenyans from the lowest level to university.

The President noted that he appointed a Presidential Working Party on Education Reform when he was elected to office to review the education system and give recommendations how to further improve on the sector. 

“We are implementing the  recommendations and we have seen tremendous changes in our universities and improved delivery of the teaching and learning programme,” President Ruto said. 

He said the government has also employed a historic 76,000 teachers in two years, a clear indication that reforms in the education sector are bearing fruits despite teething challenges.

The President said the recent Kenya-Germany Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement was meant to formalise the cooperation on migration and labour mobility between both countries. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In fact, 280,000 Kenyans have left the country to work in other parts of the world in the past two years. We are targeting one million Kenyans to get jobs abroad in various fields by 2027,” he said. 

He told Kenyans in the Diaspora to take advantage of the affordable housing programme and ICT, two key programmes that the government was focusing on to create jobs and provide decent homes for ordinary Kenyans. 

He wondered why some leaders were opposed to the affordable housing project, yet all political parties during the last General Election gave it priority in their manifestos.

Meanwhile, President  Ruto commended the critical role played by Kenyans in the diaspora in national development, and urged them to be good ambassadors of Kenya.

He said the Government attaches great importance to its citizens living abroad and appreciates the close bonds they maintain with their motherland.

On the good ties between Kenya and Egypt, President Ruto said the two countries  enjoy warm and cordial relations  in various fields and pointed out that the North African nation was a big importer of tea from Kenya. 

President Ruto was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Environment), Lee Kinyanjui (Investment, Trade and Industry) and Eric Mugaa (Water).

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Egypo sign 12 agreements for Strategic Partnership

President Ruto explained that this would elevate the relations between the two countries to a new level and strengthen their ties to boost engagements...

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Kenya is losing 9 women daily to cervical cancer as statistics show over 3000 die annually

Kenya is losing 9 women daily to cervical cancer as statistics show over 3000 die annually due to the disease that has been categorised...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Crossing Rivers, Chasing Dreams: A young scholar’s journey back to school

His return to school in January 2024 marks a transformative journey for this entire community in Narok County, Kenya, as they aim to provide...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Report: Kenya Among Countries Hit by Internet Disruptions in 2024

Asia remained the most affected region, with governments in seven countries imposing 43 new restrictions, impacting two billion people.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petitioner sues KNEC over July 2025 KCSE exams

In his application, Dr Gikenyi wants the tests halted as they were introduced without public participation. He alleged that no stakeholders were involved in the...

22 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto in Egypt for a two-day state visit

President Ruto was received by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi,at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Heliopolis.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki vows to steer off factional politics, says keen to win broader support

Speaking on Wednesday during a consultative meeting with Tharaka Nithi County residents and leaders, Kindiki emphasized that his focus remains on national development.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t threaten us with a one-term presidency, that is cheap: Kindiki

He questioned the rationale behind such a political agenda, emphasizing that the government’s focus remains on delivering its development promises to Kenyans.

23 hours ago