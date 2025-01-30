Kenya and Egypo sign 12 agreements for Strategic Partnership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Presidents William Ruto and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi have signed Kenya and Egypt’s Joint Declaration for a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership.

President Ruto explained that this would elevate the relations between the two countries to a new level and strengthen their ties to boost engagements in various fields.

“By appending my and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s signatures, we have elevated our relationship and strengthened our ties to boost our engagements,” he said.

The President pointed out that this was a significant milestone in the 60 years’ of Kenya-Egypt diplomatic relations, and also because his presence was also the first State Visit by a Kenyan President.

During the President’s visit, the two governments also signed 12 agreements that expand their cooperation into various sectors. These memoranda of understanding will strengthen trade, investment, education and research, and technological exchanges, among others, unlocking immense opportunities for the two nations and their citizens.

The agreements include on political consultations, Diplomatic Training in Capacity Building in Foreign Service and Investment Cooperation between the Kenya Investment Authority and General Authority for Investment and Free Zones of Egypt

Other memoranda are Gender Equality, Maritime Partnerships between the Lamu Port Authority and the Alexandria Port Authority, Red Sea Port Authority and Kenya Ports Authority.

Youth Empowerment, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Telecommunication and IT, Space Cooperation, Governance and Sustainable Development, and Housing, Construction and Urban Development are the other agreements.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with President El-Sisi at the Headquarters of the Presidency in Cairo, President Ruto said discussions are at an advanced stage to finalise critical agreements in Customs Cooperation, security, tourism, mining, blue economy, sports development and the Grant Water Agreement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I trust that we shall swiftly conclude the pending matters and have the MoUs come into force as soon as practicable,” he said.

He said the latest developments will further reinforce the shared vision for economic transformation and sustainable development for the benefit of citizens from the two countries.

At the same time, President Ruto called on the need for a Joint Business Council to enhance bilateral ties and explore new trade and investment opportunities in sectors of mutual interest.

“We also discussed measures to eliminate trade barriers, streamline regulations and simplify Customs procedures to create a more predictable and efficient trading environment for our business communities,” the President said.

By addressing challenges such as delayed payments and supply chain inefficiencies, President Ruto said it will unlock economic resilience and shared prosperity.

On peace and security, the President commended his Egyptian counterpart for his role in peace efforts in the Middle East, Somalia and Sudan.

“Kenya and Egypt have long collaborated in the promotion of peace and security in Africa. Our Defence Cooperation Agreement has seen over 70 Kenya Defence Forces officers undergo training in Egyptian military facilities, reinforcing our shared commitment to regional security,” he said.

He went on: “We recognise that peace is the foundation of progress and must work together to advance stability, particularly in regions affected by conflicts.”

Meanwhile, President Ruto has urged Egypt to support Kenya’s candidate Raila Odinga for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Kenya has nominated the Rt Hon Raila Odinga as our candidate for chairperson of the African Union Commission (2025–2028), and I seek Egypt’s esteemed support in ensuring strong and effective leadership at the African Union,” President Ruto pointed out.

He praised President El-Sisi for his strong leadership in promoting peace, security and stability in the Middle East and North Africa, including his tireless efforts in securing a ceasefire and facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“Kenya fully supports a two-State solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and remains committed to UN Security Council Resolution 2728 of 2024, which calls for an immediate ceasefire,” the President said.

At the multilateral level, President Ruto expressed Kenya’s deep appreciation for Egypt’s support during Kenya’s tenure on the UN Security Council (2021–2022), saying, in that role, Kenya amplified Africa’s voice on global peace and security matters.

During their meeting, the two leaders also discussed the need for urgent reforms within the AU to make its structures more efficient and fit for purpose.

“We agreed on the importance of strengthening AU institutions and ensuring that its organs and agencies are more responsive to Africa’s needs,” President Ruto said.

He said Egypt hosts a vibrant Kenyan diaspora community, comprising professionals, students, businesspeople and skilled workers.

“Kenya deeply values their contributions to our country’s development and appreciates the hospitality and support extended to them by the Egyptian government,” he said.

On his part, Predident El-Sisi said the meeting was a great opportunity to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is an opportunity that my dear brother, Ruto, and I discussed ways of enhancing our bilateral relations for the sake of economic prosperity of our people,” President El-Sisi said.

He cited defence, security, water, culture and education as some of the tareted areas of collaboration between the two countries.

President El-Sisi pointed out that the Egyptian private sector has greatly benefitted from investments in agriculture infrastructure, health and irrigation, among others.

“We also received the latest updates from the River Nile and agreed that no part should be hurt as far as the use of the water is concerned. We will have an honest conversation over the mutual benefit of our people,” he said.

President Ruto was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Environment), Lee Kinyanjui (Investment, Trade and Industry) and Eric Mugaa (Water).