KDF to set up permanent military camp in Kerio valley to deal with Bandits

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – President William Ruto now says that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will set up permanent camps in Kerio valley to address insecurity challenges in the region.

Speaking during the commissioning of Liter Girls High School in Elgeyo Marakwet County Ruto stated that police officers will also establish training stations to enhance security in the bandit prone region.

President Ruto noted that military camps will aid in the fight against banditry attacks which led to closure of schools closed last year in Northern Kenya due to rising insecurity.

“This time round the military is going to have a station here permanently. The police will also have permanent stations for training here so that we kick out insecurity in Kerio Valley as we do so in other areas on a permanent basis,” he said.

The president stated that security services will work to restore peace in the region so that learning activities can continue smoothly.

“We will make sure that this Kerio valley becomes the new place for transformation in the republic of Kenya. As government we will enhance security,” he stated.

Recently Ruto issued a three-month deadline for the re-opening of all schools closed last year in Northern Kenya due to escalated insecurity.

While attending an interdenominational service in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County Ruto promised that the National Treasury would disburse funds to facilitate rehabilitation and restoration efforts in the once-troubled region.

“In the next three months all our schools must be working, and all our students must be back to school. When disaster arose even the teachers were transferred to other schools, but we have agreed with TSC that we put affirmative action in Kerio Valley,” Ruto stated.

Ruto directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his East Africa Community and Special Program counterpart Beatrice Askul to coordinate the exercise.

“We had constructed the schools, but the locals had migrated to other regions but before the end of month those who had migrated we will support them to inhabit the region again. So that our children who are squeezed in other schools can be transferred,” he said.

Learning activities have been adversely affected in Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, and West Pokot counties with teachers and learners staying away from schools for fear of their lives.

In December 2024, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) revealed that 13 schools in Baringo, West Pokot, and Turkana counties remain closed due to persistent insecurity caused by banditry.

In a statement, the Ministry however confirmed that pupils from the affected schools have been transferred to other institutions to ensure continuity.

