Karua to unveil People’s Liberation Party in February

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has announced plans to rebrand her party and launch the “People’s Liberation Party” in February, signaling a push to build new alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking from her Gichugu home in Kirinyaga on Saturday, Karua expressed her readiness to unite with other political formations, including one linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, as part of efforts to challenge President William Ruto’s administration.

“We have rebranded, and we will be launching our People’s Liberation Party (PLP) in February,” she said.

Karua said the new party’s vision would focus on restoring good governance, criticizing the current administration for what she described as over-taxation and the economic hardships facing Kenyans.

The announcement comes amid growing political realignments in the country.

The former Constitutional Affairs Minister called on like-minded leaders to join her cause, hinting that her party is already in discussions with other political players, including Gachagua’s anticipated political formation, which is still in development.

Gachagua, who was impeached last year on multiple charges, has been actively engaging with the Mt Kenya region, seeking to consolidate political support ahead of the 2027 elections.

His efforts to unite the region’s leadership have intesified with a promise for a political outfitpoised to challenge Ruto’s dominance.

In December 2024, Gachagua promised to provide political direction for the Mt Kenya region, adding to growing anticipation of a potential political shake-up ahead of the next elections.