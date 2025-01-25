Connect with us

Karua had in a statement on December 23, 2024, hinted at working with Gachagua despite their political and ideological differences

Karua hosts Gachagua in Kirinyaga amid wait for promised party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has hosted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at her home in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County.

Karua welomed Gachagua and his spouse, Dorcas Rigathi, on Saturday accordingg to imges shared by his team. The two engaged in a closed-door meeting.

While the leaders did not comment on the agenda of their meeting the meeting could signal the formation of a new political alliance with Gachagua having promised to unveil a new political outfit after ditching the ruling UDA.

Gachagua was accompanied by several Members of Parliament, including Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), and James Gakuya (Embakasi North).

Kirinyaga Jubilee Party Chairman Mureithi Kang’ara was also present at the meeting.

The talks took place just hours after the Registrar of Political Parties gazetted UDA’s removal of Gachagua as the Deputy Party Leader following his impeachment in October 2024.

Forging an alliance

Karua had in a statement on December 23, 2024, hinted at working with Gachagua despite their political and ideological differences.

The former Constitutional Affairs Minister mentioned that although she had not had a chance to speak with the former Deputy President, she did not view him as her enemy.

She added that Gachagua had not sought a meeting with her, but she remains open to any engagement.

“I have not talked to him; he has not sought me out, but I cannot rule out talking to anybody. He is not my enemy. Kenya has one common enemy called William Ruto and his regime, and we better be focused as Kenyans. The fact that I have not sat down with him does not make him my enemy,” she said in an interview.

Karua was one of Gachagua’s key critics ahead of the 2022 General Election, having been former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Gachagua, who was impeached last year on several grounds, has been touring the Mt Kenya region in efforts to consolidate the vote-rich area ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He has been pursuing means to unite the region’s leadership since his impeachment from the Office of the Deputy President.

Recently, Gachagua declared that he would provide political direction for the Mt Kenya region, fueling speculation about a potential new political formation.

It remains unclear whether the former DP will acquire an existing party or register a new political party.

