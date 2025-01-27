Kalonzo claims IEBC advertising tenders without commission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27- Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has raised alarm over what he claims are attempts by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to advertise tenders for goods and services without a substantive commission in place.

Without adducing evidence, Musyoka alleged that IEBC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Hussein Marjan was allegedly receiving instructions from Former IEBC Commissioner Boya Molu who was recently appointed as Public Service Commissioner Chairman.

He was speaking during the launch of Democratic Action Party new headquarters in Karen which was attended by Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa among other notable leaders.

“They have already put a tender to procure in the next three years without a substantive IEBC in place. It’s already on their website, they are already in a hurry and its like this is a test case,” Musyoka said.

The IEBC website showed an advertisement for tenders for Supply and Delivery of Assorted Non-Strategic Materials – Reserved for Women, Youth and Personal Living with Disabilities Category.

On Saturday, the commission also advertised the tender on Supply and Delivery of Branded Field Notebooks and Dummy Ballot Papers for Training – Reserved for Citizen Contractors.

Critical decisions of the poll body require the go ahead of the IEBC commissioners which has halted key undertakings.

Musyoka warned the Marjan led secretariat saying as the Opposition Coalition they will impede any critical approvals done by the commission without a substantive poll body.

“We are telling the IEBC secretariat, you will not move one step. We will come for you if you try to do this. You must wait for a properly constituted IEBC,” he averred.

This coming hours after IEBC selection panel was sworn in to undertake the mandate of filling vacant positions within the commission which fell vacant on January 2023 after the exit of the Wafula Chebukati-led team.

A nine-member team selection panel was sworn into office by Chief Justice Martha Koome following months of delay in reconstructing the commission following litigation issues.

Last week, The High Court gave the green light for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel list to be forwarded to President William Ruto for appointment.

Justice Dola Chepkwony, in a ruling delivered on Friday, dismissed claims that the list lacked inclusivity, stating there was no evidence to prove that persons living with disabilities were excluded or that the panel failed to meet gender and regional balance requirements.

Musyoka who is confident to unseat President Ruto in the 2027 polls said he will not allow anyone including the ruling party to tamper with the 2024 general elections raising issues with the rhetorics by President William Ruto allies.

“We can’t afford these people to manipulate, steal or mess up with the 2027 polls. That’s why some of them are saying they know how to manufacture Presidents in excess of 24 years and they boldly say even if they lose, they will still win,” he stated.