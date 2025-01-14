Kagwe vows to wage a war against Kilimo House cartels

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mutahi Kagwe has vowed to confront the entrenched cartels in the ministry, which he says have derailed progress and ousted previous Cabinet Secretaries.

Kagwe expressed confidence in his ability to tackle these challenges, drawing from his experience in the Ministry of Health during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, despite controversies like the KEMSA scandal.

“Cartels fight back. Will they fight me back once I start fighting them? Absolutely. But I am ready because I know the battle will come, and the cartels will resist. Regardless, there are enough people who will be supportive,” Kagwe said.

Kagwe made the remarks on Tuesday while responding to a question from National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed during his vetting before the Committee on Appointments.

“You are the third Cabinet Secretary in this docket, if approved. The question I’ve asked your predecessors is whether they understand what they’re getting into. Are you aware of the challenges ahead?” Mohammed asked.

In response, Kagwe assured the committee of his readiness to address the deep-rooted issues in the agriculture sector.

“As I went into the Ministry of Health, I was aware of the presence of cartels. I am equally aware they exist in the Ministry of Agriculture. I am prepared for the fight,” Kagwe said during the session chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Reflections on the KEMSA Scandal

Kagwe acknowledged shortcomings during his tenure in the Ministry of Health, particularly in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, which was tainted by the KEMSA scandal.

The scandal involved the misuse of Sh7.8 billion allocated for emergency procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential supplies.

“I take full responsibility for what happened in my ministry during the COVID-19 period. The negatives fall on me, while the positives are credited to the team that worked tirelessly during the crisis,” Kagwe said.

Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) uncovered widespread procurement irregularities at KEMSA, including inflated costs and mismanagement of public funds. The EACC has recommended the prosecution of implicated officials.

Kagwe attributed some procurement challenges to global supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, which led to exaggerated prices. He noted that the government eventually addressed the issue by promoting local manufacturing of essential commodities.

“In 2020, we were desperate to secure masks and other PPE from any available supplier. Unfortunately, this led to abuses in the procurement process at KEMSA and other agencies. However, we later resolved this through local manufacturing interventions,” he explained.

Kagwe stressed the importance of accountability and institutional reform to ensure efficient service delivery. He reiterated his commitment to dismantling cartels in the agriculture sector if confirmed as Cabinet Secretary.

“My experience in handling crises has prepared me for this role. I am determined to ensure that the Ministry of Agriculture serves the people of Kenya without interference from vested interests,” Kagwe said.