Left to Right: Mutahi Kagwe, William Kabogo and Lee Kinyanjui.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kagwe, Kabogo, Kinyanjui sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries after MPs approval

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui and William Kabogo have been sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries after receiving National Assembly approval.

The event was witnessed by President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi.

