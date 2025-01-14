Connect with us

Kabogo says Muturi’s statements on abductions ‘very irresponsible’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14- ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary nominee William Kabogo has labelled Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi statement on abductions ‘very irresponsible’ saying he should seek audience with President William Ruto.

During his vetting before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Kabogo expressed disapproval of Muturi’s approach, advising him to resign if he fails to engage with the President on the matter.

 “If I was in his position I would have taken my dissent to the President appointing authority and if I was afraid of the appointing authority I would go to Cabinet and air it there, ” Kabogo said.

“If I am not satisfied, I would tender my resignation because I don’t believe in what the government is doing in terms of abductions but politicians that’s what they do in term,” he added.

Muturi’s stand

Muturi today recorded his statement on his son’s alleged abduction.He submitted his written statement at Kilimani Police Station at around 1 pm.

 The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had asked Muturi to record a statement over an incident in which his son was last year allegedly abducted by unknown people.

Muturi had complained since the incident happened no one in the security sector has ever explained to him what happened and why.

The Former Attorney General called for a national dialogue to address the rising cases of abductions in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi on Sunday, Muturi expressed concern over the increasing incidents and the lack of accountability from security agencies.

“It is unfortunate that Kenyans are being abducted, yet there is no action from the police, who have denied any involvement in the abductions,” Muturi said.

Human rights organizations have documented over 40 abductions since June 2024, during a youth uprising against President William Ruto’s tax policies, which were later withdrawn.

In December 2024 alone, seven youths were abducted, allegedly linked to satirical cartoons depicting the president and other leaders in a negative light. They were later freed following intense public pressure.

“We must have a national conversation on this matter because it is getting out of hand,” Muturi said. “We need an open forum where even those who were abducted can speak freely and share their experiences.”

Although the abducted youths were released last week, public pressure on the president and his administration to stop the abductions continues to grow.

President Ruto and security officials have denied government involvement but have not provided explanations for the lack of arrests or accountability for the abductors.

“Now that the security apparatus have said they are not involved, we expect to see action against the abductors. That has not happened, which is why I am calling for national dialogue,” Muturi added.

