Jambojet suspends Nairobi-Goma flights after M23 rebels announce seizure of key Eastern DRC city

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Jambojet has suspended Nairobi-Goma flights after M23 rebels announced the seizure of a key eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) city.

In a statement, the airline indicated that this was due to the increasing safety concerns and closure of the airspace.

“The safety and security of our guests and staff is our utmost priority. We are closely monitoring these developments and will deliberate on the next steps together with key stakeholders both in Goma and Nairobi,” it stated.