Itumbi slams claims of President Ruto-Kindiki fallout as lies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, has dismissed rumors of a rift between President William Ruto and his deputy, Kithure Kindiki.

The speculation arose following Kindiki’s absence at President Ruto’s New Year’s Eve address and dinner at the Kisii State Lodge on December 31, 2024, sparking widespread curiosity among Kenyans about his whereabouts.

Addressing the rumors on X, Itumbi clarified the situation, categorically stating that claims of a fallout were baseless.

Deputy President Kindiki has maintained a low profile since December 20, 2024, when he last attended a thanksgiving ceremony and opened classrooms at Arap Moi Primary School in Tana River County.

Despite staying away from public events, Kindiki shared his New Year’s message with Kenyans on X, wishing them blessings and prosperity in the year ahead.

“Happy, blessed, and joyous 2025. God bless your families, and God bless Kenya,” he wrote on X.

Hours later, Kindiki urged Kenyans to renew their commitment to “Project Kenya” as the country begins the year.

He emphasized the importance of collective focus, urging every citizen to work harder for a better future and a more unified nation.

“Now is the time for each citizen to freshen the resolve to work harder towards a better future and a more cohesive nation.”

During President Ruto’s visit to Kisii on Wednesday, where he inspected the construction of a cancer treatment center, his deputy, Kindiki, was also absent.

The absence was also observed during Ruto’s attendance at the Governor’s Cup 2024 tournament at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega.

Kindiki, who was sworn in on November 1, 2025, as Kenya’s third Deputy President under the 2010 Constitution, has completed two months in office.

His predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, was ousted and has since become a vocal critic of the current administration.

