Isiolo wildfire contained as government warns against reckless fires

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26—The inferno that swept through parts of two sub-counties in Isiolo County has been contained, with the government issuing a stern warning to locals against the reckless lighting of fires.

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, stated that the fierce fire, which began on January 17, had affected approximately 2,500 hectares of forest.

Speaking in Sericho today, where he and his counterpart from the Forestry Ministry, Gitonga Mugambi, led a high-level government team to assess and monitor the situation, Omollo noted that the raging inferno had primarily destroyed animal pasture in Cherab and Garbatulla sub-counties.

Omollo reported that emergency teams arrived in the two vast areas immediately after the fires broke out in the southern part of Ewaso Nyiro, spreading from Guthuba and Biliqi towards Dadacha Basa and Sericho areas.

“The various emergency teams have done a commendable job. They managed to completely contain the fires yesterday and are now monitoring the situation,” he said.

The PS identified the most affected areas as Sericho, Bandana, Dadacha Basa, Eleturku, and Merti, about 300 kilometers from Isiolo town.

“The good news is that no human life was lost in the fires,” he said, emphasizing that the affected areas were vast and sparsely populated.

Omollo noted that investigations were underway into claims that herders attempting to clear pathways for their animals or scare away ticks and tsetse flies may have started the fires.

Other claims suggested honey harvesters may have caused the fires.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He warned against lighting fires during dry and windy seasons, as they could easily get out of control and destroy large sections of pastureland.

He vowed action against anyone found responsible for reckless fire lighting.

Multi-agency response

The PS announced that the government would support livestock farmers who lost animals during the dry season by helping them restock.

Additionally, he committed government upport to help herders acquires pasture for their animals.

Omollo expressed gratitude to the teams that battled the fire, including National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO), Kenya Forest Service officers, Kenya Wildlife Service personnel, local community members, the Northern Rangeland Trust (NRT), and the Kenya Red Cross.

More than 120 rangers and 40 firefighting specialists, supported by aerial surveillance, worked in the operation.

Government also deployed equipment such as ChapTrack machines for creating firebreaks, firefighting engines, and 10,000-liter water bowsers.

Omollo reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting pastoralists in improving livestock production as part of an elaborate scheme to enhance the entire livestock value chain.

Forestry PS Gitonga Mugambi also thanked the firefighting teams for their efforts in containing the fires. He urged the local community to avoid lighting fires during dry and windy seasons, attributing the increased incidents partly to climate change.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I encourage everyone to plant trees when the rains come to help combat climate change. Just the other day, we were dealing with floods, and now we’re battling fires during the dry season,” he said noting the events point to climate change.

Also present at the event were the Chief Conservator of Forests, Alex Lemarkoko, and Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding.