Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan/IPOA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA says unable to probe abductions since they cannot link the police

Hassan explained that since the abductions began, the authority has attempted to establish a possible link between the police and these disappearances.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has stated that it cannot investigate alleged abductions carried out by the police, citing the National Police Service’s (NPS) denial of involvement.

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan, speaking on Wednesday during a meeting in Meru, said that although the public claims the abductions are being carried out by police units, the NPS’s denial of involvement prevents the authority from launching any investigations unless the police acknowledge responsibility.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Inspector General (IG) came out and said these are not our officers. When we have people in hoods abducting individuals and taking them not to police stations but to different locations, I believe these are issues that the police need to investigate themselves,” Hassan said.

Hassan explained that since the abductions began, the authority has attempted to establish a possible link between the police and these disappearances.

The findings have been submitted to the courts, where several cases are still underway.

He reiterated that as long as the police maintain their stance that they are not involved, IPOA is unable to launch a formal investigation.

Hassan also highlighted IPOA’s staffing and funding challenges, noting that these significantly limit the authority’s ability to conduct thorough investigations.

He revealed that IPOA plans to engage Parliament, specifically the Committee on Administration of Justice and National Security, to seek additional funding.

“We are going to go back to Parliament, meet with the Committee on Administration of Justice and National Security, and request them to allocate us more funding,” said Hassan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

IPOA’s remarks come amid growing public outrage, with citizens demanding action against police officers accused of orchestrating abductions, particularly targeting the youth.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges, magistrates condemn ‘unilateral’ withdrawal of Koome’s security detail

KMJA accused unnamed individuals of attempting to reinvent and deploy "McCarthyism tactics" to intimidate and coerce judges and magistrates, with the ultimate goal of...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to set aside orders for IG, DCI to appear over abductions

In his ruling, Justice chacha Mwita stated that the IG and DCI were properly served with the petition and the order issued on January...

7 days ago

Top stories

(WATCH) Activist Maria Sarungi: CCM has panicked, CHADEMA is coming in as a real opposition party.

Prominent Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai gives her take on the upcoming 2025 Tanzanian elections.

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja Hosts Retired Police Officers Board On Welfare Issues

The talks also covered access to NPS hospitals and insurance services, pension scheme revisions, and the development of a structured pre- and post-retirement policy...

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City preachers cast doubt on Muturi’s abduction statement, question its timing

In a press statement on Thursday, the leaders criticized Muturi questioning his silence on the issue during his tenure as Attorney General.

January 17, 2025

Top stories

Govt Directs Social Media Firms to Set Up Physical Offices in Kenya To Curb Misuse

This follows months of a stand-off sparked by negative posts online against top government officials, including President William Ruto who was angered by cartoons...

January 16, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Sudi labels Muturi’s ‘desperate’ abduction revelations ‘blackmail’

In a fiery rejoinder to Muturi’s detailed three-page exposé linking the country’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), to recent abductions, Sudi alleged...

January 15, 2025

Top stories

Muturi Reveals Son’s Abduction by NIS, Released After President Ruto’s Direct Intervention

Muturi's explosive statement revealing confidential conversations, including with the president and the call from the Head of State to the Spy Chief has brought...

January 14, 2025