Inua Jamii expands to support 1.7mn vulnerable Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the welfare of Kenya’s most vulnerable populations through the expansion of the Inua Jamii program.

The initiative aims to alleviate poverty and hunger among the elderly, orphans, and persons with severe disabilities by providing direct financial assistance.

Speaking on the progress of the program, Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs, Joseph Motari, announced that the number of beneficiaries has increased from 1.2 millio to 1.7 million, a testament to the government’s dedication to improving the lives of its citizens.

“The program symbolises our unwavering commitment to offering financial aid to the vulnerable, helping them overcome poverty and hunger,” said Motari.

In 2024, the government disbursed Sh3.5 billion to Inua Jamii beneficiaries, with payments covering the December cycle.

Each of the 1.7 million beneficiaries is set to receive Sh2, 000 b y the end of January 2025.

PS Motari emphasized the importance of ensuring payments are made promptly to provide timely relief to those in need.

The program is also adopting new payment systems to enhance efficiency.

The modern approach ensures funds are delivered directly to beneficiaries’ mobile money accounts, reducing delays and improving accessibility.

Motari stressed tha the Inua Jamii program continues to serve as a lifeline for millions of vulnerable Kenyans, underscoring the government’s pledge to foster inclusivity and support for its citizens.

With increased funding, innovative systems, and ambitious expansion plans, Motari noted thay the initiative stands as a cornerstone of Kenya’s social protection agenda.