Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Inua Jamii expands to support 1.7mn vulnerable Kenyans

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the welfare of Kenya’s most vulnerable populations through the expansion of the Inua Jamii program. 

The initiative aims to alleviate poverty and hunger among the elderly, orphans, and persons with severe disabilities by providing direct financial assistance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on the progress of the program, Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs, Joseph Motari, announced that the number of beneficiaries has increased from 1.2 millio  to 1.7 million,  a testament to the government’s dedication to improving the lives of its citizens.

“The program symbolises our unwavering commitment to offering financial aid to the vulnerable, helping them overcome poverty and hunger,” said Motari.

In 2024, the government disbursed Sh3.5 billion to Inua Jamii beneficiaries, with payments covering the December cycle. 

Each of the 1.7 million beneficiaries is set to receive Sh2, 000 b y the end of January 2025. 

PS Motari emphasized the importance of ensuring payments are made promptly to provide timely relief to those in need.

The program is also adopting new payment systems to enhance efficiency. 

The modern approach ensures funds are delivered directly to beneficiaries’ mobile money accounts, reducing delays and improving accessibility.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Motari stressed tha the Inua Jamii program continues to serve as a lifeline for millions of vulnerable Kenyans, underscoring the government’s pledge to foster inclusivity and support for its citizens. 

With increased funding, innovative systems, and ambitious expansion plans, Motari noted thay the initiative stands as a cornerstone of Kenya’s social protection agenda.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges clergy to take the lead in preserving integrity of Kenya’s moral fabric

The head of state said that religious leaders and other actors provide society with the moral compass necessary to overcome the challenges being faced.

15 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt bans importion of unregistered health products citing Indian Pharmacopeia

According to Siyoi, failure to adhere to the set regulations would attract stiff penalties in the area of regulation, licensing, and litigation.

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

M-PESA Foundation invests Sh95mn in health projects in Busia and Bungoma

The projects are focused on improving maternal health outcomes through infrastructure development.

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Confusion Grips Church In Embu Over Attempted Takeover Bid

The members of the church that broke away from Full Gospel Churches of Kenya five years ago accused the bishop of trying to take...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Moi University Council gets new leadership amidst dons strike crisis

The university has been grappling with cash shortfalls and alleged financial mismanagement.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Aisha Jumwa appointed Kenya Roads Board Chairperson

Jumwa was elected Malindi MP on an ODM ticket in 2017 but soon joined the Ruto bandwagon after quitting the Raila camp.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Deploys 270 More Troops to Haiti as Trump Signals Continued Support for Security Mission

The deployment comes amid growing concerns over escalating gang violence in Haiti, where armed groups have overrun parts of the capital and forced thousands...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: I’ll mobilize Kenya for President Ruto through development

The second in command asserted that early campaigns would not win over the electorate as the ruling coalition eyes for a second term in...

21 hours ago