India Welcomes Israel-Hamas Ceasefire, Calls for Sustained Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jan 17 – India has welcomed the ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas, expressing hope that it will ensure a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated India’s consistent call for the release of all hostages, a ceasefire, and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

“We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” the MEA said.

The deal, brokered by Qatar and the United States, was announced on Wednesday. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani confirmed that the “two belligerents in the Gaza Strip have reached a deal,” with the ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday.

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden described the negotiations as among the “toughest” of his career and said he was “deeply satisfied this day has come.” Hamas attributed the agreement to the “legendary steadfastness” of the Palestinian people and resistance forces in Gaza.