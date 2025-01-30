IG Kanja says 3 men allegedly abducted not in custody

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja says three men allegedly abducted in Mlolongo last month are not in police custody.

Appearing in court together with the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin, Kanja stated that the three men are not detained in any police station.

He indicated that after he got the report about the missing people, an investigation commenced under Paul Wachira, an officer at the DCI.

He further emphasized that he respects directions from the court whenever they are given.