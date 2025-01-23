IG Kanja Hosts Retired Police Officers Board On Welfare Issues

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Wednesday hosted the Board of Trustees of the National Association of Retired Police Officers in Kenya (NARPOK) at his Jogoo House office.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the delegation, led by NARPOK Chairman and former Commissioner of Police Shadrack Kiruki, engaged in discussions on improving the welfare of retired officers and families of fallen heroes.

Key issues addressed included the Police Veterans and Fallen Heroes Bill, 2024, which seeks to enhance benefits for retired officers and families of those who died in the line of duty. The talks also covered access to NPS hospitals and insurance services, pension scheme revisions, and the development of a structured pre- and post-retirement policy framework.

Kiruki was accompanied by former senior officers, including ex-CID Director Francis Sang, former Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police Japheth Mwania, and former Director of Administration at Vigilance House Stanley Mutungi.

Senior NPS officials present included Principal Assistant to the IG Mathew Kutoh, Director of Human Capital Development Dr. Mwangi Wanderi, Director of Training Philip Opiyo, Director of Reforms John Kamau, and Director of Legal Affairs Amos Omuga.