IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan/FILE/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC calls for speedy probe into murder of Kilifi official

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has called for speedy investigations into the murder of Acting Kilifi Elections Manager Aisha Akinyi who was killed on Saturday at her home.

In a statement, the electoral body’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Marjan condemned the incident and the perpetrators behind Aisha’s death.

He said that she was attacked ‘alongside her son who sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving attention and treatment.’

Marjan described Aisha as a diligent staff who served the Commission well and rose through the ranks to the position of Acting County Elections Manager – Kilifi.

He desacribed has as a well-trained officer who performed all her duties with utmost honesty, integrity and dedication.

In this article:
