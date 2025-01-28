Ichung’wah urges National Assembly to reclaim its mandate, address misinformation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya Jan 28 — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has called on Members of Parliament to refocus on their constitutional mandate and take proactive steps to counter misinformation surrounding legislative proposals.

Speaking during the mid-term retreat for members of the National Assembly, Ichung’wah expressed concerns over the dominance of topical issues by the Senate and urged departmental committees to step up their oversight roles.

In his remarks, Ichung’wah emphasized the critical role of the National Assembly in representing the people, as outlined in the Constitution.

He noted that many issues directly affecting constituents have recently been handled by the Senate, raising questions about the effectiveness of departmental committees in the National Assembly.

“Topical issues that touch on our constituents and Kenyans should first be addressed by the National Assembly. It is the responsibility of our departmental committees, chaired by members of this House, to ensure we represent our people effectively and avoid being overshadowed by the Senate,” he said.

Ichung’wah further highlighted the need for a comprehensive review of committee memberships based on members’ performance.

He called for fairness and equity in reconstituting committees to ensure optimal resource allocation and deployment of members where they can serve effectively.

“If you have been serving on a committee but fail to attend its sessions, it may indicate a lack of interest or capability. We will work across party lines to reconstitute committees and deploy our best members to positions where they can best serve the country,” he added.

The Majority Leader also addressed the growing challenge of misinformation and disinformation about legislative business, which he said was undermining the credibility of the National Assembly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He called on MPs to communicate accurately about policies and legislative proposals, cautioning against the temptation to make populist statements that may not reflect the truth.

“Misinformation and disinformation spread faster than the truth. Last year, we had to withdraw two bills—the Land Amendment Bill and the Livestock Amendment Bill—due to misinformation. Some of us even contributed to this disinformation, which only serves to mislead the public,” he said.

Ichung’wah urged MPs and the public to use the “explainer section” on the National Assembly’s website for accurate and simplified information on legislative proposals.

He encouraged members to familiarize themselves with the details of bills and policies to ensure informed debate and public discourse.

The Majority Leader concluded by reminding MPs of their responsibility to uphold public trust and the dignity of the National Assembly.

He called for unity in addressing legislative priorities and ensuring the effective representation of Kenyans.

“Our House has faced criticism, much of it fueled by a few members’ conduct. Let us rise above this and focus on serving our people by ensuring the policies we develop and the legislation we enact reflect their best interests,” he urged.

The mid-term retreat served as a platform for MPs to reflect on their performance, discuss challenges, and chart a path forward in fulfilling their legislative, oversight, and representation role