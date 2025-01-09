Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ichung’wah, standing firm, argued that Natembeya’s attempt to initiate legal action stems from personal affront rather than legitimate grounds for defamation/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah hammers Natembeya’s ‘fragile ego’, dares him to sue

Ichung’wah’s stance follows Natembeya’s claims of defamation over remarks made during a public event in Bungoma on January 3, 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has dismissed Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s threats of legal action, asserting that the former Regional Commissioer has a “fragile ego” and a reputation that cannot be defamed.

Ichung’wah’s stance follows Natembeya’s claims of defamation over remarks made during a public event in Bungoma on January 3, 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through his lawyer, Adrian Kamotho, Ichung’wa refuted the accusations, stating that the comments were made publicly in the presence of a large audience and with Natembeya’s visible endorsement.

‘Endorsement’

Kamotho, in a response on Thursday, asserted that Governor was seen smiling and nodding as Ichung’waH addressed the crowd, suggesting that he could not later claim to have been defamed by statements he had seemingly agreed with.

“At the time our client spoke, your client was present and could be seen smiling and nodding enthusiastically in affirmation, as our client injected facts in appropriate doses,” Kamotho noted.

“Your client cannot purport to have been defamed by content delivered in his presence, which he excitedly cheered and amenably endorsed,” he said

The dispute stems from Ichung’wah’s accusations that Natembeya, who was part of the previous administration, presided over enforced disappearances, including killings in the infamous Yala River incident.

Natembeya, who was in attendance at the event, issued a demand letter for a public apology, warning that legal consequences would follow if one was not provided.

However, Ichung’wah standing firm, argued that Natembeya’s attempt to initiate legal action stems from personal affront rather than legitimate grounds for defamation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Davido sends K24 suit notice over deleted Fools Day report on cocaine arrest

In a notice by Conrad Law Advocates on Tuesday, Davido, officially known as David Adedeji Adeleke, faulted the publication for malice, demanding an unreserved...

April 3, 2024

Kenya

MPs to conduct public hearings on Housing Bill in 19 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – The National Assembly is set to commence public hearings on the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023 next week. The House...

January 14, 2024

Kenya

Maize for Health: Governor Natembeya plan for NHIF coverage

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has proposed a new initiative wherein residents would contribute one 90 kg bag of...

December 30, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Namwamba donates Sh9mn reward for defamation to charity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has donated Sh9 million awarded to him in a defamation suit against Standard Media...

December 24, 2023

County News

Mrima voids Natembeya’s pending bills audit for contravening the law

Justice Mrima directed Governor Natembeya to present the impugned audit report to the Auditor General within fourteen days with the National Audit Office given...

September 21, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Police trade ammunition for food: Natembeya on ineffective anti-banditry campaigns

Natembeya, who also served as the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner under President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, blamed the ineffective war on insufficient funding and lack...

February 13, 2023

Kenya

Ruto orders relocation of 160-acre prison to open up Kitale town expansion

NAIROBI KENYA, Jan 22 – President William Ruto has ordered the relocation of a 160-acre prison in Kitale where there is little possibility for...

January 22, 2023

August Elections

Natembeya ahead in Trans Nzoia Governor race at 56pc

Trans Nzoia, Kenya, Jul 14- Former Rift Valley County Commissioner George Natembeya  has been placed ahead in the Trans Nzoia Governor’s race at 56...

July 14, 2022