Ichung’wah hammers Natembeya’s ‘fragile ego’, dares him to sue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has dismissed Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s threats of legal action, asserting that the former Regional Commissioer has a “fragile ego” and a reputation that cannot be defamed.

Ichung’wah’s stance follows Natembeya’s claims of defamation over remarks made during a public event in Bungoma on January 3, 2025.

Through his lawyer, Adrian Kamotho, Ichung’wa refuted the accusations, stating that the comments were made publicly in the presence of a large audience and with Natembeya’s visible endorsement.

‘Endorsement’

Kamotho, in a response on Thursday, asserted that Governor was seen smiling and nodding as Ichung’waH addressed the crowd, suggesting that he could not later claim to have been defamed by statements he had seemingly agreed with.

“At the time our client spoke, your client was present and could be seen smiling and nodding enthusiastically in affirmation, as our client injected facts in appropriate doses,” Kamotho noted.

“Your client cannot purport to have been defamed by content delivered in his presence, which he excitedly cheered and amenably endorsed,” he said

The dispute stems from Ichung’wah’s accusations that Natembeya, who was part of the previous administration, presided over enforced disappearances, including killings in the infamous Yala River incident.

Natembeya, who was in attendance at the event, issued a demand letter for a public apology, warning that legal consequences would follow if one was not provided.

However, Ichung’wah standing firm, argued that Natembeya’s attempt to initiate legal action stems from personal affront rather than legitimate grounds for defamation.

