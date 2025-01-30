Connect with us

Grace Mulei while accompanied by members of her family after spending the night at Capitol Hill Police Station, Upper Hill on January 24, 2025 after she was arrested at Ladnan Hospital. Courtesy - Kanyiri Wahito

Kenya

Ichung’wah demands Grace Mulei’s charges dropped, blasts SHA over failures

Mulei’s arrest ignited public backlash after being detained for allegedly causing a disturbance while seeking answers on SHA’s malfunctioning systems, leading to delays and frustrations for Kenyans accessing healthcare services.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has condemned the Ministry of Health and the Social Health Authority (SHA) over the controversial arrest of Grace Mulei, a woman who stormed the Ministry’s boardroom to protest systemic failures within SHA.

Ichung’wah, in a heated session with Ministry officials, demanded answers on the circumstances of Mulei’s arrest and criticized SHA for its poor communication with the public.

Released on a Sh50,000 police bond, her detention raised questions about the Ministry’s priorities.

Ichung’wah pressed officials to clarify who initiated the complaint that led to Mulei’s arrest.

“Was it SHA, the Ministry, or the police acting on their own volition?” he questioned.

He also challenged the Ministry to state whether it had withdrawn the complaint, emphasizing that the arrest was an unnecessary overreaction.

“If you are the complainant, have you withdrawn the complaint? Or is there something criminal you are pursuing against this lady?” he demanded.

The Majority Leader further called out the Ministry’s security measures, arguing that officials should have dealt with the security personnel who allowed the situation to escalate rather than detaining Mulei.

“If I were you, the first person I would have charged or even fired was the security officer at the Ministry,” Ichung’wah said. “Otherwise, you are making a mountain out of a molehill.”

Beyond the arrest, Ichung’wah launched a scathing critique of SHA’s failure to effectively communicate with the public.

He questioned whether SHA had allocated a budget for communication, marketing, or public engagement, accusing it of relying on the Ministry for public messaging.

“You are not communicating with Kenyans unless those from the Ministry speak,” he noted, highlighting a growing disconnect between SHA and the public.

He pointed out that Members of Parliament had taken it upon themselves to mobilize Kenyans to register for SHA services, underscoring the authority’s inefficiency.

“SHA, these MPs are trying on their own volition to mobilize Kenyans to register. What are your challenges?” he asked.

Ichung’wah also stressed that SHA was established as a semi-autonomous body and should not depend on the Ministry to handle its communications.

“When we enacted laws for SHA, we never envisioned that the PS or the Ministry would superintend over the authority. You must show us that you have the capacity to manage this institution,” he asserted.

The Majority Leader urged SHA to take full responsibility for its communication failures and to utilize vernacular media to reach a broader audience.

“As you put adverts on TV stations, why not use vernacular stations to ensure Kenyans understand the message?” he suggested.

He called for urgent reforms to address the systemic issues plaguing the authority, warning that if SHA proves incapable of managing its mandate, alternative measures would be considered.

“If you are not able, say so, and then the Ministry, the government, or we ourselves can take necessary action,” he concluded.

