Ichung’wah blasts Natembeya over govt abduction claims, calls out Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – Tensions flared on Friday during the burial of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s mother, Mama Anna Nanyama Wetang’ula, over alleged state-sanctioned abductions.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah blasted Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya for claiming that President William Ruto’s administration has perpetrated forceful disappearances.

Without mincing his words, Ichung’wah denied the allegations urging Natembeya to shun propagating talks that the government is abducting fiery critics of the government.

There has been a fresh spate of abductions targeting government critics. The latest disappearances have primarily been young men criticizing President William Ruto online.

“Governor Natembeya if you know the people abducting people you are an officer of NGAO. You have been a regional commissioner giving information to the DCI so they can investigate those kidnapping people but don’t condemn Atwoli for saying people are kidnapping themselves,” he said.

This followed sentiments by Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli that the alleged abducted people had kidnapped themselves with the blame now being apportioned on the government.

When he stood on the podium minutes after the Trans Nzoia Governor refuted Atwoli’s daring President Ruto to come clean on the alleged abductions and for Kenya Kwanza regime to be tolerant of its critics saying abduction and killings is not the solution to quell the discontentment among Kenyans.

“For a leader to stand here and tell you (President) that people are abducting themselves and killing themselves is unfortunate and for this hallowed ground. Our children are getting lost and being abducted and killed,” Natembeya stated.

The Former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner scoffed at the government saying endless abduction is not the solution to deal with the government critics airing concerns on governance issues.

“We want abduction to end because this Kenya is enough for everyone. Even when I open my Whatsapp groups for every ten comments eight of them are insults. That needs to change but if it doesn’t change then people shouldn’t be abducted for that,” noted Natembeya.

Ichung’wah further alleged that online blogger Francis Gaitho abducted himself saying he resurfaced following a warrant of arrest issued.

“In Nairobi, there is a man who when DCI said he is wanted, he resurfaced and said he will present himself before the DCI accompanied with his lawyers. He is hiding himself so that it is said he was abducted,” the National Assembly Majority Leader said.

The Kikuyu MP disclosed without adducing evidence that the Former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner was among the masterminds behind the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings where bodies were found dumped in Yala River.

At least 40 bodies were retrieved in River Yala during the sunset days of Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime with reports pointing the killings to security agencies.

“You were a regional commissioner the other day when hundreds of people were kidnapped, abducted and killed in Kerio Valley and their bodies dumped in River Yala when you were the Regional Commissioner Rift Valley. At that time, you didn’t know the value of Kenyans’ lives,” Ichung’wah told mourners.

“When you were the Regional Commissioner, you were the ones behind the abductions and killings. Shame on you, you cannot claim abductions when you were an abductor during the last regime!”

Ichung’wah further revealed that Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua orchestrated the ongoing kidnapping to spin a narrative of state sponsored abductions.

“The person who was your leader who focused on disuniting Kenyans and that is Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the one behind these abductions. We are seeing you in broad day light and we will call you out!” he exclaimed.

