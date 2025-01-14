I sincerely and truly had nothing to do with Mercy Keino’s death: Kabogo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Former Kiambu governor and Information Communications and Technology Cabinet Secretary nominee, William Kabogo has maintained his innocence in the tragic death of university student Mercy Keino in June 2011.

Responding to a question posed by Teso South MP Mary Emase over his alleged role in the incident, Kabogo maintained that he had no part in Keino’s demise.

“It is alleged that I had invited people to a party, Mr. Speaker. That is not true. This was simply a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Kabogo said, referring to the incident that occurred in 2011 at a restaurant.

Kabogo who was speaking when he appeared before Committee on Appointments, emphasized that the venue was a public space, and there were several groups present on that fateful day.

The former Kiambu Governor further explained that he did not learn of Keino’s death until two weeks after she had been buried.

“Even if I had met her the following day after that hotel or restaurant, I would never have noticed her,” Kabogo stated.

He expressed his deep sympathy for the Keino family, acknowledging the pain caused by the tragedy.

The issue of Mercy Keino’s death had been the subject of an inquest, which was held at the Milimani Magistrates Court.

Kabogo, who was serving as Governor at the time, clarified that he had willingly participated in the legal proceedings.

“I was Governor, but I managed to be able to sit in there for 6 days for cross- examination,” Kabogo noted.

He emphasized that the court’s judgment, which took approximately a year and a half to conclude, exonerated him.

The ruling determined that Keino’s death was a result of a hit-and-run incident involving a truck, not the actions of any of the people present at the restaurant.

Kabogo further recounted his engagement with Keino’s father when the distressing video footage related to the incident was played in the court.

“I was urging Mercy Keino’s father not to watch those videos because they were very difficult for any parent to witness,” Kabogo said.

Kabogo expressed his heartfelt condolences for the loss of Mercy Keino, saying, “It is a sad story. I sympathize with the family and may her soul rest in peace.”

He also held out hope for eventual justice, saying, “I am certain that as a God-fearing person, I believe that one day, the truck driver or whoever it is that was in the truck that killed Mercy Keino will come out and say, ‘Unfortunately, I kept quiet but I did it.’ I hope that day will come,” he said.