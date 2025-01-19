Connect with us

A digital representative image featuring young African professionals in a modern office setup.

Fifth Estate

How Gen Z and Millennials Are Redefining Work and Shaping the Future of Employment

It is no wonder that according to the 2024 Deloitte Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 64% of Gen Z and 66% of Millennials prioritize work-life balance over traditional career progression. These statistics are not just numbers; they are a clear indicator of the evolving priorities that are reshaping corporate cultures and physical workplaces.

Published

Recently, I visited the new headquarters of LemonAide, an innovative automotive tech company run by a friend and business partner. Despite the high costs associated with moving from their own well-established facility to a rented space in a prime urban area, the company undertook this seemingly drastic relocation.

As we toured the modern facility in Asia, he explained the strategic decision: “To attract the best young talent, we positioned ourselves right where they live. For them, even a kilometer or two away is way too far.” This costly move has already proven successful, drawing in the sought-after Gen Z and Millennial talent.

This interesting move underscores a broader transformation that today’s workforce is not merely earning a living; they are revolutionizing the very essence of work, and it got me really thinking.

At Green Africa Group, the impact of Gen Z and Millennials is profound and pervasive. These generations, comprising over 98% of our team, propel us toward more sustainable and ethical business practices with their drive for meaningful, flexible work environments.

Their passionate participation in societal issues was strikingly illustrated during the significant Gen Z protests of June 2024, showcasing their dedication to meaningful change. This commitment resonated within my own home too, as our three youngsters joined the movement, leaving my wife and I in an unsettling silence.

These young professionals are reshaping norms, seeking roles that offer them true autonomy and the opportunity to make real changes. The Deloitte survey highlights that 59% of Gen Z workers expect flexible working hours as a standard, not a perk, and 68% place a high value on mental health support in the workplace.

However, the engagement levels among these groups paint a concerning picture, with 34% of Gen Z and 31% of Millennials feeling disengaged at their jobs. This gap signals an urgent need for employers to revolutionize how they engage with their workforce.

Corporates led by leaders applying their best state of mind  are already making bold moves to bridge this gap by aligning their operations with the expectations of modern workers.

This demographic shift is creating profound changes in the workplace, necessitating a departure from traditional models. Only 20% of Gen Z in traditional settings feel that they are thriving, signaling a mismatch between old paradigms and new expectations.

Employers must realize that adapting to these generational shifts transcends mere relevance — it’s about excelling in a transformed economic landscape, where sustainability, community impact, and work-life balance dictate success.

In a timely echo of this sentiment, Former President Uhuru Kenyatta recently encouraged the youth to continue fighting for their rights, a call that resonates deeply with my own observations. His encouragement serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of youthful activism and its pivotal role in driving societal progress.

I honestly align myself with his statement, recognizing the crucial contributions of our young professionals who are not just preparing for the future — they are actively shaping it.

Looking forward, it’s clear that embracing the priorities of Gen Z and Millennials is not optional for businesses aiming to succeed. LemonAide’s strategic relocation is a prime example of proactive adaptation, demonstrating that understanding and meeting the needs of the next generation of workers is key to unlocking a wealth of innovation and dedication.

To all the young visionaries reshaping our world, please keep pushing the boundaries. Your boldness in redefining norms is not just welcome; it’s indispensable. Never ever apologize for doing things your way — it’s paving the path to a better future for us all. ‘Twende kazi!’. Think green, act green!

