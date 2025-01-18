Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Housing Ministry working on regulations to anchor private partnership into the affordable housing law

State department of housing and urban development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, stated that the law will allow the government to build affordable houses on private land.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Ministry of housing is working on regulations to anchor private partnership into the affordable housing law.

“We are finalizing the regulations to bring on board the private sector,” he said.

The PS indicated that the government alone has no capacity to build enough affordable houses for Kenyans.

He pointed out that the task will be complete if the government works hand in hand with the private sector in offering cheap houses.

Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday during the groundbreaking of LV Marina, a housing unit owned by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Hinga stated that affordable housing alone can’t be on government land.

“Going forward, once partnership is anchored on the law, we will partner with private landowners to develop more houses,” he said.

Raila, who was present during the launch, hailed the planned partnership, terming it a game changer.

“I am happy that the government has now agreed to work with the private sector on this, because this is something you can’t leave purely to the government,” he said.

The LV Marina will be set up at the Mollases land, next to the Kisumu International Airport.

Raila observed that plans are underway to relocate the Mollases plant to one of the government sugarcane mills in the region.

He indicated that Jaramogi Oginga Odinga family owned the Mollases plant plus the land in an auction.

“The plant could not pick up well due to the shortage of the raw material,” he said.

The plant was banking on Mollases from the sugar factories, which in turn set up their own plants, denying the plant the raw material it so deserved.

“We’re looking into possibilities of setting this plant either in Trans Nzoia or Chemelil since the government is now breathing new life into the sugar sector,” he said.

The transformative housing project will be spearheaded by Gulf Real Estate under the leadership of Suleiman Shabal.

The 7-year project is expected to gobble Sh120 billion upon completion, which has been divided into 4 phases.

Shabal stated that the project is a golden opportunity to elevate Kisumu and the region to new heights.

“LV Marina is not just a development, it’s a statement of what we can achieve together, business, investors and communities working as one,” said Shabal.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o stated that the project will not only elevate Kisumu’s skyline but also position the county as a premier destination for investment.

“Today marked a historic milestone as we joined Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga to officially launch the LV Marina visionary, a master-planned waterfront community that redefines living, working, and thriving in Kisumu,” he said. 

Nestled along the breathtaking shores of Lake Victoria, just 5 minutes from Kisumu International Airport, LV Marina combines elegance and functionality across 11 distinct precincts.

“This state-of-the-art development offers luxury housing, commercial hubs, active recreation spaces, industrial opportunities, and a cutting-edge convention center at its core,” said Nyong’o.  

