Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's National Assembly in session.

NATIONAL NEWS

House paves way for Ruto’s envoy nominees to take up slots

Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u, the immediate former Cabinet Secretary for ICT and Digital Economy, declined her nomination as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Accra, Ghana, citing family reasons.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Three of President William Ruto’s nominees for ambassadorial, high commissioner, and diplomatic posts are set to assume their roles after receiving approval from the National Assembly.

The House endorsed a report tabled by the Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, clearing the appointments of former Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Andrew Karanja (Ambassador to Brazil).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba (Permanent Representative to UNEP), and former Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow (Consul-General to Haiti).

However, Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u, the immediate former Cabinet Secretary for ICT and Digital Economy, declined her nomination as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Accra, Ghana, citing family reasons.

During the debate, Minority Leader Junet Mohammed described the appointments, particularly of those who previously served in the Cabinet, as a “second chance” to demonstrate their capabilities in the new roles.

“Some of the members I see there lets give them a second chance because the first chance failed and then we see how they will perform,” he said.

Mohammed underscored the importance of ensuring that envoy appointments are merit-based, arguing that diplomatic positions are critical and should not be distributed carelessly.

“This is a job that requires special skills,what is a skill that you couldn’t run a ministry and that now you have acquired in the last two weeks so that you can go deal with it in the embassy.This process must be taken seriously,” he remarked.

Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli advocated for policy reforms to ensure that nominees for ambassadorial and diplomatic positions possess the necessary competencies, including proficiency in the language of the host country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“When I listen to the comment of the chair on nominee Karanja that they appointed him despite the fact that he cant communicate very well, one thing is being omitted which doesn’t happen in western countries is that you can be sent to Portugal and you cant speak portugese!”he exclaimed.

The debate also highlighted concerns about Andrew Karanja’s qualifications, with some lawmakers questioning whether he met the competency threshold, particularly in terms of communication skills.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari defended Karanja, citing his academic credentials, including a PhD, as evidence of his suitability for the role of ambassador to Brazil.

“I don’t remember anyone saying that Dr Karanja cant communicate in English infact he holds a PHD degree and was very fluent and conversed with the English language.The only issue we had is that he couldn’t communicate in Portuguese,”she expressed.

However, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed dismissed this argument, stating that academic qualifications alone do not guarantee effective communication or proficiency in the English language, which is essential for the role.

“Having a PHD doesn’t mean you know English.The other day in Eldoret there was a university that gave honorary degrees to people ,how can you confirm that those people speak in English,”he noted.

The approved nominees now await formal appointments before assuming their respective diplomatic duties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecution wants Kamiti Maximum Prison warden held for 21 days in probe over incitement to mutiny

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The Director of Criminal Investigations has applied to hold a prison warder for 21 days to investigate him over...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Committee Faults Government Over Ambassadorial Nomination Lapses

Failure of relevant government institutions to conduct thorough due diligence has led to an "embarrassing" situation where nominees turned down appointments at the last...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Egyptian Ambassador Nasreldin Attiya meets President Ruto at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – President William Ruto on Thursday met with the Egyptian envoy to Kenya Wael Nasreldin Attiya at State House Nairobi...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Amnesty warns abductions could harm Kenya’s global image

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Amnesty International has raised concerns over the growing number of abductions in Kenya, warning that the trend could damage...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNEC unveils July KCSE exam series, Orbit Readers for visually impaired

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has unveiled the July Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations series. Education Principal...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t become our adversaries, MPs tells new SRC following approval

The House endorsed the committee's report amidst warnings to the SRC to avoid antagonizing Parliament in executing its six-year constitutional mandate.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom recognised as Kenya’s top employer in 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The Top Employer Institute (TEI) has certified Safaricom as a Top Employer 2025 in Kenya and Africa for the...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court dismisses Orwoba’s petition contesting suspension from Senate

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The High court has upheld the Senate decision to suspend Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba for one session once Senate...

6 hours ago