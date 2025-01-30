Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KNEC headquarters/FILE

EDUCATION

High Court suspends mid-year KCSE in urgent petition

Kisii High Court Lady Justice Teresia Achieng Odera certified the petition as urgent, pending a hearing scheduled for February 12.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The High Court has suspended the Kenya National Examination Council’s (KNEC) decision to introduce a mid-year Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam for repeaters and private candidates after a petitioner challenged it, citing a violation of students’ rights.

Kisii High Court Lady Justice Teresia Achieng Odera certified the petition as urgent, pending a hearing scheduled for February 12.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Odera issued conservatory orders, saying the petition met the legal threshold for a temporary suspension pending further hearings.

“The application has met the threshold for granting conservatory orders at this stage. I proceed to issue conservatory orders…to preserve the subject matter pending interpartes hearing,” she held in directions issued Wednesday evening.

The directions were in response to Dr. Magare Gikenyi’s petition suing KNEC over the July 2025 KCSE examinations.

The petitioner sought to halt the process, citing lack of public participation.

In his application, Dr. Gikenyi accused KNEC of failure to involve stakeholders in the decision-making process.

He further pointed out that the guidelines created two categories of candidates: one group with a limited preparation period (July) and another with a longer revision period (November).

He argued that this distinction lacked rational justification and violated Article 27, read together with Articles 24, 10, 73, and 75 of the Constitution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dr. Gikenyi noted that national examinations have historically been conducted in November, creating a legitimate expectation among learners that if they failed, they could retake the exams.

“Changing the exam dates abruptly without consulting affected learners, parents, and stakeholders goes against the legitimate expectations of the candidates and their right to fair administrative action,” the court documents stated.

He filed the petition just three days after KNEC announced the opening of the mid-year exam registration process for prospective candidates, from January 26 to February 21.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Petitioner sues KNEC over July 2025 KCSE exams

In his application, Dr Gikenyi wants the tests halted as they were introduced without public participation. He alleged that no stakeholders were involved in the...

20 hours ago

EDUCATION

KNEC to commence KPSEA and KILEA registration on Monday

KNEC CEO David Njengere announced that learners in Grade 6 will register afresh for the assessment through the KPSEA registration portal, which will be...

4 days ago

EDUCATION

KNEC to open portal for July KCSE resits on Monday

KNEC CEO David Njengere announced that the registration fee for the July series is Sh7,200, payable via the KNEC registration platform on eCitizen.

5 days ago

Top stories

KNEC Introduces Interest-Based Questionnaires to Guide Grade 9 Learners in Career Pathways

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced a groundbreaking step in the competency-based education (CBE) curriculum with the...

December 19, 2024

EDUCATION

Notorious KCSE scammer arrested in Nakuru as KNEC moves to curb cheating

The suspect was apprehended by DCI officers assigned to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) in collaboration with Nakuru County officers in a crackdown...

November 14, 2024

EDUCATION

KNEC officials flag off KPSEA with a call for conducive environment for candidates

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) officials precided over the exercise with KNEC Chairman, Prof Julius Nyabundi, and CEO, Dr. David Njengere, leading the distribution...

October 28, 2024

EDUCATION

KNEC moves to personalize KCSE papers in a bid to curb cheating

Each paper will feature the name, index number and school with respect to the candidate it is intended for.

September 5, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

1,216 candidates register A grade in 2023 KCSE exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – A total of 1,216 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations registered a mean grade of A. This was...

January 8, 2024